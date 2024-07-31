Plans have been approved for a major new waterside neighbourhood on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow.
The plans, submitted by waterside regeneration specialists Peel Waters, will see a currently derelict brownfield site transformed into a vibrant waterfront neighbourhood connecting the west end of Glasgow to the city centre.
The plans, which have been approved by Glasgow City Council, include 1,100 new homes for the open market, build-to-rent and co-living sectors, alongside a 200-bedroom hotel, commercial space and 2,500 square metres of land for leisure use.
The new ‘Yorkhill Quay’ neighbourhood sits within Peel’s wider emerging Glasgow Waters district, which is already home to the award-winning Clydeside Distillery and the Riverside Museum.
New walkways and cycleways will run along a new waterfront promenade stretching along Yorkhill Quay which will help connect neighbourhoods in Partick and Finnieston, as well as the riverfront between the celebrated tourist attractions.
A series of ‘River Rooms’ and south facing terraces with views of the historic River Clyde have been designed to maximise the river frontage; creating spaces for the public to use, improving their access to nature and establishing new outdoor spaces to explore and play whilst offering enhanced wellbeing.
Meanwhile, waterfront retail and leisure units will run along the development, offering plenty of amenity space and commercial opportunities for both independent and established businesses.
Brian Lavalette, Property Director for Scotland at Peel Waters, said: “It’s great to see the planning consent come through for this fantastic sustainable development at Glasgow Waters.
“Glasgow Waters is one of the largest and most exciting regeneration projects in Scotland and Yorkhill Quay will be a major, landmark development within it, delivering much-needed new homes, improved connectivity and infrastructure whilst creating a pipeline of new jobs for our community.
“We now look forward to partnering up with leading, innovative developers and specialists to transform this derelict brownfield site into a vibrant waterfront neighbourhood with a thriving community.”
Glasgow Waters is part of Peel Waters, a UK wide portfolio of vibrant and innovative, waterfront developments, delivering large-scale, sustainable regeneration projects, creating jobs, economic growth, new homes and new public realm across the country.
