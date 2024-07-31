The rider of that motorcycle also died in the collision, and the 37-year-old man is yet to be named.

The families of both Andrew and Georgia say they will be sorely missed as they requested privacy.

A joint statement said: “We are devastated by the loss of Georgia and Andrew, they will be sorely missed by all who knew them. We ask for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the three people who died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone with information that could help to please get in touch."

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2028 of 28 July, 2024.