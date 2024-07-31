This important milestone means the six buildings can now be developed to further enhance the wonderful setting, and rare historic harbour, for locals and visitors alike.

The picturesque harbour attracts many visitors each year and has been the location for filming such as Peaky Blinders and the remake of Whiskey Galore! However, a lot of the buildings have been out of use for decades and without a coherent plan for the area, risk falling further into disrepair.

The work to secure the legacy of these nationally important listed buildings, a gift from local benefactor Tom Burnett-Stuart, has been supported by the Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF).

READ MORE: New family-friendly tourist trail launched in Falkirk

Whilst waiting for the bequest to transfer over, NESPT, with feasibility funding from the AHF, has been developing plans for how the disused buildings can complement two existing and operational holiday cottages that were also part of the legacy. This work has been focusing on options to bring four currently underused or disused buildings back into productive use: the Marble Warehouse, the Marble Workshop, the Granary Building and the Rag Warehouse. These were buildings at the heart of the thriving harbour where grain, herring and salmon were exported mainly to the Baltics, and coal imported.

Marcus Humphrey, Chairman of the NESPT, said: "Tom Burnett-Stuart’s generous legacy is now in our care, not only to safeguard these buildings for future generations but to create a new vision for the harbour that will revitalise the area whilst retaining what makes it so attractive.

"Tom was passionate about marble and was instrumental in reviving the industry to some extent locally, as well as having a passion for craft skills and obviously an eye for old buildings.

"Thanks to support and advice from the AHF, although we are at the early stages of our plans, we are making great progress as we develop a masterplan to make the best use of such a fantastic legacy through the buildings that are now in our care thanks to Tom’s generosity.

"But it is not just about finding new uses for the historic buildings at the heart of Portsoy, we will also create a wide range of training opportunities during the restoration process, particularly aimed at getting young people involved."

The Granary (Image: Paul Higson)

Plans are now being shaped up to develop The Marbles Creative Hub in what was the former Marble Warehouse and the Marble Workshop. The conversion of these two historic buildings will create much needed facilities for artists and people working within the creative industries. As part of the development planning NESPT have undertaken extensive consultation with local groups, and in particular artists and makers, which revealed an unmet need for studio and workshop spaces to rent.

Visitors and the local community will be able to meet the makers and artists while at work (where appropriate), take part in arts and crafts workshops and purchase arts and crafts created by the artists in the various studio spaces. It will be a flexible space for a wide range of different forms of art and community-based activities such as school engagement, incubator space, small parties, adult education, and fun arts-based workshops.

Matthew Mckeague, Chief Executive, of the AHF, said: "We are delighted to support NESPT in what is a fantastic opportunity to bring such a large number of heritage buildings in one place back into community use. Projects such as this demonstrate the regeneration potential for reusing historic buildings, and that ‘placemaking’ processes often associated with urban areas can also revitalise smaller communities.

"Using our decades of experience in helping organisations bring old buildings back into new uses, as well as feasibility funding grants we run with Historic Environment Scotland, we are delighted to be part of the journey at Portsoy and are excited to see the impacts it will have on this beautiful part of Scotland."