Police are appealing for information after a man was airlifted to hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck.
The incident happened on Tuesday at around 4.45pm and involved a black Toyota Hilux and a blue and white BMW R1200RS.
The 70-year-old rider of the motorcycle was then taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after emergency services had attended. The 57-year-old woman who was a pillion passenger was taken to the same hospital in an ambulance.
The 52-year-old driver of the pick-up wasn’t injured and the road was able to be re-opened at around 9pm on Tuesday night.
The Police are now appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage that can assist in their investigation and have urged anyone in the area who might have seen something to come forward.
Sergeant Doug Scott said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.
“If you were in the area at the time and have information, including dash-cam, that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2685 of 30 July, 2024.
