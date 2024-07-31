The young people – along with their parents and carers – will be able to get support with their results through Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) dedicated Results Helpline that will be offering impartial career information, advice

and guidance.

The SDS Results Helpline on 0808 100 8000 will once again be staffed by expert careers advisers and will be live from 8am on Tuesday 6 August to assist anybody that needs help with their options and next steps.

The team of qualified advisers from Scotland’s national skills agency will be at the end of the phone line to offer advice about colleges and universities, UCAS Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs and other training, volunteering, or staying on at school.

Careers adviser Maxine Scott will not only be taking calls to the helpline but also be on hand to advise her own son, Kelton, who is due to receive his SQA results.

Having completed S5 at Perth Academy, Kelton took Highers in Maths, English, Chemistry, Biology and Music.

Maxine said: “Once Kelton gets his results, he’ll have evidence of what he can achieve and I’ll be able to help him look at what opportunities exist for him. His results will determine a lot. I know he is not defined by them, but it certainly changes the landscape of the options available.

“Kelton plans to stay in school for another year and doesn’t yet know what he wants to do after that. As an adviser, I’ve suggested that he try to achieve as many qualifications as possible while he is still at school, so that he has lots of choice on leaving.”

Kelton, 17, said: “It’s good having a mum who knows what jobs and opportunities exist, as I feel like I don’t need to rush into making decisions.

“In school I enjoy science, especially chemistry and maths. When looking at possible careers I have found out about engineering, as I know there’s is a shortage of engineers.

“I’m considering and exploring chemical engineering and would prefer to get a Graduate Apprenticeship.”

A large number of the callers to the helpline are parents and carers, and so Maxine will be able to relate to them as a parent herself.

She said: “We get quite a few parents calling the helpline for advice because they just want the best for their children. My job is to understand the situation and work it out with them to see if their child can get to where they want to be.”

This is the fourth year Maxine has volunteered on the helpline and she advises young callers on a mix of issues around their results.

She said: “Results day can be an exciting time for young people around making choices.

“Some people get in touch for advice because they haven’t done as well as they had hoped, but my job is to help all of them to look at what they have achieved and explore what’s open to them through their interests and qualifications.

“I love working on the Results Helpline because I get the chance to speak to young people at this important stage in their lives and help them make decisions for their future.”

The SDS Results Helpline has been going for 32 years and has helped tens of thousands of young Scots.

There’s also an SDS careers adviser linked to every secondary school in Scotland, with almost a quarter of a million school pupils from P7 to S6 receiving careers information, advice and guidance each year*.

Dave McCallum, Head of Career Information, Advice and Guidance Operations at SDS said: “Our message for young people and their parents and carers as their results arrive is not to panic. Everything might seem overwhelming right now but remember that this is just one step on your journey.

“Our experienced advisers are here to provide expert support and guidance, offering information on a wide range of options and opportunities. Whether you didn’t receive the results you were hoping for, or exceeded your expectations, we are here to help you navigate the next steps and make the best decisions for your future.”

The number for the SDS Results Helpline is 0808 100 8000 and will be open:

■ Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 August - 8am to 8pm

■ Thursday 8 and Friday 9 August – 9am to 5pm

*Based on latest annual data of SDS CIAG engagements with Primary 7 to Secondary 6 school pupils in Scotland during academic year June 2022 – March 2023

-------------------------------------

How to help your child when they get their results

WHETHER they got the results they hoped for or not, Skills Development Scotland has some advice on practical things parents and carers can do to support them.

Whatever their results, young people can still achieve great things. All they need is the right support and encouragement.

(Image: Picture by John Young / www.youngmedia.co.uk)

Don’t rush any decisions

The most important thing is not to panic. Encourage your child to take time to process their emotions and think about what they want to do next. My World of Work website has advice and tools to help them think about their next steps. They can also speak to an adviser for impartial advice and talk about their options by calling the Results Helpline on 0808 100 8000.

Show them their options

Reassure your child that they still have many options open to them. There are likely lots of routes into the career they want. Have a think about college courses that lead to university, Foundation Apprenticeships if they’re going into S5 or S6 or jobs such as Modern or Graduate Apprenticeships. More information about apprenticeship options can be found on apprenticeships.scot

Let them take control

Resist the temptation to take the lead. Instead, encourage and support your child to research their own options. If your child is feeling disappointed and worried, it can be good for them to take action and feel they’re working towards a solution themselves.

Encourage them to call and speak to the university or college admissions teams. You could help them make a list of questions to ask during their call, so they feel more prepared.

You could also ask if they want you to sit with them while they’re on the phone.

Discuss Clearing with them too, it’s a great way to find a place on college and university courses. You can learn more about Clearing on the UCAS site. Encourage them to look into what’s available.

They may be tempted to go for the first thing they come across because it’s available and they have the grades. Encourage them to look at a variety of options and consider doing something they enjoy.



Look into appeals and resits

Understanding what options your child has can help you support them as they make their decision.

You can find out more about the appeals process on the SQA website.

Resitting exams in S6 is always an option and having already been through the course, your child will have a very good idea of what’s required. Your child can also resit Highers at college if they’re ready to leave school.

Going to college is a fresh start as well as a useful introduction to more independent study.

Some universities and competitive subjects may prioritise students sitting their exams for the first time when offering places. Check with the university whether this will be an issue before your child decides on this option.

These tips and more advice and information can be found at www.myworldofwork.co.uk