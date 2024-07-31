The firm said the site on Cardross Road in Dumbarton has been "home to various uses over the years, including a monastery and, more recently, the Notre Dame School and St Michaels Primary School". Miller said both have been demolished after relocation, but many of the existing mature trees and landscaping have been retained.

Chapel Gardens will feature a mix of three, four, and five-bedroom homes. The new homes will be built in a mix of brick and render "complemented by hardie plank to impart a nautical feel, reflecting the development's proximity to the Firth of Clyde".

The firm said Chapel Gardens follows Miller Homes’ other Dumbarton development, Garshake Gardens, which is now nearing completion. It will be the fourth Miller Homes development in West Dunbartonshire over the last few years, joining Braidfields, Millerbank, and Garshake Gardens.

Cardross Road, Dumbarton (Image: Google)

Andrew McArthur, regional operations director for Miller Homes Scotland West, stated: "West Dunbartonshire is becoming an increasingly popular location for families looking for a new home.

"The area offers the perfect combination of suburban living with exceptional connectivity by road and rail. There is an excellent mix of local amenities and leisure attractions nearby, including Loch Lomond, making it a highly desirable location for people looking to call it home.

"Thanks to the expertise of our land team, we have secured a fantastic location to create new communities."

Construction is under way on the development, with homes available to pre-reserve in late summer. The Carmelite Sisters remain at a neighbouring site.

