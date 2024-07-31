That means bins will go unemptied across the county, including in Edinburgh, where the International Festival and Festival Fringe are due to start this weekend.

Talks between the unions, Cosla leaders and Finance Secretary Shona Robison ended on Tuesday without a deal.

Scotland’s cash-stapped councils insist that their offer of a 3.2% pay rise backdated to April is at the “absolute limit of affordability.”

But the three unions are looking for parity with counterparts in England who have been offered a pay rise of £1,290, which represents a 5.2% rise for those earning £25,000 a year.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser, said: “We had constructive talks with the Scottish Government and Cosla yesterday but our members are less interested in constructive talks than fair pay.

“The process has gone on too long with too little progress. There is no more time to waste talking about old offers with new wrapping. Enough is enough.

“Industrial action will start in two weeks unless ministers and local authorities urgently identify the money needed to make a fair and acceptable offer.

“These strikes will be disruptive to all the Scots who rely on our members’ work but would not be necessary if councils had shown a greater urgency and sense of realism.”

Cosla’s Resources Spokesperson Councillor Katie Hagmann, said there were "financial challenges facing local government in relation to meeting pay claims."

She said Ms Robison had been asked to find cash to help councils.

Cllr Hagmann said: "Whilst no immediate solution was identified, officers will now undertake further work at pace in the coming days to explore all options to avoid industrial action.

"However, I reiterated to the Cabinet Secretary the very limited options available to Local Government, and that any solution needs to be both affordable and sustainable.

"The Chancellor’s announcements about public sector pay were also discussed, as were the expectations that Ms Reeves has now set in relation to public sector pay. We did however acknowledge the Chancellor’s reference to multi-year budgets, and the opportunities this could present for a multi-year pay deal.

"COSLA remains committed to continuing our negotiations towards finding a solution as quickly as possible, seeking to do all we can to avoid industrial action and its damaging impact on our communities.

"Council leaders value the local government workforce and their essential work across our communities, they recognise the workforce pressures and the need to reward equitably.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Thousands of Unite members will take strike action next month unless there is a new credible pay offer put on the table.

“Our membership has waited months for an offer which reflects their professionalism and the dedication which they put into delivering vital local services.”