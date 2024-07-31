Scottish councils have been told to prepare for eight days of strikes, with GMB and Unite members ready to walk out over pay.
The unions have joined Unison in formally serving notice on local authorities to expect industrial action by waste and recycling workers on 14 August.
That means bins will go unemptied across the county, including in Edinburgh, where the International Festival and Festival Fringe are due to start this weekend.
READ MORE: Swinney told £50m can prevent Scottish bin strikes
Talks between the unions, Cosla leaders and Finance Secretary Shona Robison ended on Tuesday without a deal.
Scotland’s cash-stapped councils insist that their offer of a 3.2% pay rise backdated to April is at the “absolute limit of affordability.”
But the three unions are looking for parity with counterparts in England who have been offered a pay rise of £1,290, which represents a 5.2% rise for those earning £25,000 a year.
Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser, said: “We had constructive talks with the Scottish Government and Cosla yesterday but our members are less interested in constructive talks than fair pay.
“The process has gone on too long with too little progress. There is no more time to waste talking about old offers with new wrapping. Enough is enough.
“Industrial action will start in two weeks unless ministers and local authorities urgently identify the money needed to make a fair and acceptable offer.
“These strikes will be disruptive to all the Scots who rely on our members’ work but would not be necessary if councils had shown a greater urgency and sense of realism.”
READ MORE: Chance of bin strikes grows as ScotGov COSLA & Unions meet
Cosla’s Resources Spokesperson Councillor Katie Hagmann, said there were "financial challenges facing local government in relation to meeting pay claims."
She said Ms Robison had been asked to find cash to help councils.
Cllr Hagmann said: "Whilst no immediate solution was identified, officers will now undertake further work at pace in the coming days to explore all options to avoid industrial action.
"However, I reiterated to the Cabinet Secretary the very limited options available to Local Government, and that any solution needs to be both affordable and sustainable.
"The Chancellor’s announcements about public sector pay were also discussed, as were the expectations that Ms Reeves has now set in relation to public sector pay. We did however acknowledge the Chancellor’s reference to multi-year budgets, and the opportunities this could present for a multi-year pay deal.
"COSLA remains committed to continuing our negotiations towards finding a solution as quickly as possible, seeking to do all we can to avoid industrial action and its damaging impact on our communities.
"Council leaders value the local government workforce and their essential work across our communities, they recognise the workforce pressures and the need to reward equitably.”
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Thousands of Unite members will take strike action next month unless there is a new credible pay offer put on the table.
“Our membership has waited months for an offer which reflects their professionalism and the dedication which they put into delivering vital local services.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel