Police have launched an appeal after three women were shot at by a passing car in St Andrews this week.
Officers in the area are seeking information relating to the incident that happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
At around 1:45am, five women were walking near Buchanan Gardens in the town, when they were shot at by someone inside a passing car with a pellet gun.
Three of the women were struck by the pellets but did not require medical attention.
Enquiries carried out by officers so far suggest there was a silver hatchback car in the area during the time of the incident.
Officers are keen to speak to the occupants as the may be able to assist their investigation.
Sergeant Nicola Gillespie said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries and are continuing to study CCTV images from the local area.
“I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who saw anything suspicious or has any information that may assist our enquiry to contact us.
“I’d also appeal to any drivers with dash-cam to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.
“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0981 of Wednesday, 24 July, 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
