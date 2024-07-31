The landscape-scale nature restoration project encompasses the iconic Glen Nevis and Ben Nevis. It aims to work in partnership with landowners to restore and expand degraded ancient habitats and secure a future for rare and vulnerable species.

This iconic landscape attracts about half a million visitors every year with well over one hundred thousand of those summiting Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in the British Isles.

Nevis Landscape Partnership is working with four landowners to develop a collaborative plan to address the biggest ecological challenges in this area - restoring ancient woodlands, invasive non-native plants and degrading footpaths on designated habitats.

One of Nevis Landscape Partnership’s Directors, Mike Pescod explained: “This project would not be possible without the ongoing support and commitment from the key local landowners: JAHAMA Highland Estate, John Muir Trust, Glen Nevis Estate and Forestry and Land Scotland.”

Spanning 22,000 acres, the Nevis Nature Network project area covers a vast array of native habitats, from ancient Scottish Rainforest along the River Nevis, to fragments of Caledonian forest, up to rare montane scrub on mountain cliffs. It also includes land with both European and Scottish habitat designations: Ben Nevis Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and Ben Nevis Special Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Site condition monitoring within the Ben Nevis SAC, carried out by NatureScot in 2021, revealed that “100% of woodlands monitored were in unfavourable condition” with the biggest threats being high herbivore impact and invasive rhododendron.

This is not dissimilar from the national statistics, with the 2023 State of Nature Scotland report finding “just 3% of native woodland in favourable condition”.

Nevis Nature Network Project Manager, Ellie Corsie, explained the importance of these statistics: “These stats highlight an urgent need for woodland restoration at scale. Together with our project partners, we are driven by the myriad benefits that landscape-scale woodland restoration can offer. For example, improving habitat connectivity, carbon capture, improving river habitat and water quality and securing a future for local vulnerable species such as red squirrels, Atlantic salmon and endangered montane willows.”

Local community members celebrating the Nevis Nature Network launch (Image: Ellie Moore, Nevis Landscape Partnership)

“After months of planning and fundraising, we are delighted to have raised over £100,000 for an initial development project. Through which we are going to work with specialists to identify, cost and prioritise restoration actions.”

This development project is being funded by the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund managed by NatureScot, Rewilding Britain’s Rewilding Innovation Fund, The Woodland Trust, Forestry and Land Scotland, JAHAMA Highland Estate, Glen Nevis Estate, John Muir Trust and Friends of Nevis.

Supporting and driving nature restoration is of high importance to the local community for many reasons. Local people rely on the dramatic landscape and iconic wildlife for personal wellbeing as well as business.

Frazer Coupland, CEO of Lochaber Chamber of Commerce shared his thoughts on this new project: “I am delighted to celebrate the launch of this transformative project. Our region's stunning landscapes are a cornerstone of our local identity, the Outdoor Capital of the UK.

"A healthy, intact, and living landscape is crucial for sustaining our unique way of life, attracting visitors, and fostering a sense of pride among residents. This initiative represents a significant step toward in preserving and enhancing the natural beauty that makes Lochaber so special.”