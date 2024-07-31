Double-digit profit declines are never an easy thing for investors to stomach, but a slightly deeper dive into today's half-year results from Taylor Wimpey reveals a number of reasons for a fair bit of optimism going forward.
A manifestly cyclical industry whose fortunes are tied to the health of the economy, housebuilding has struggled to maintain momentum as high interest and mortgage rates have put off potential buyers coping with cost increases on multiple fronts. And as ever, planning delays continue to frustrate builders in Scotland and throughout the UK.
Against this backdrop, Taylor Wimpey had a relatively solid start to the year.
While the number of properties sold was low at 4,728 and average sale prices declined by 1%, the group said that trading during July has been relatively strong despite the summer holidays being a historically slow period. It also maintained its guidance on completions for the full year at the top end of the previously disclosed range of 9,500 to 10,000 homes.
READ MORE: Taylor Wimpey profits plunge as new home completions tumble
Oli Creasey, a property analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said the slowdown in volume appears to be a timing issue. The group had 8% fewer outlets open during 2024 compared to 2023, but saw an increased sales rate at those which were open.
That 0.75x sales rate - homes sold per outlet per week - is "getting close" to the company and industry’s long-term average which Mr Creasey reckons is around 0.85x.
Furthermore, while first half profits were down by a whopping 58% at £187.7 million, this was still 12% ahead of consensus expectations.
It's no surprise that chief executive Jennie Daly has given fulsome support to Labour's plans for homes, as outlined this week by Angela Rayner in the House of Commons. The government's commitment to building new housing and reforming the planning system could bring significant tailwinds for the sector as a whole.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here