Cromarty Brewing Co.

cromartybrewing.com

A family-run brewery near Cromarty which sells its beers across the UK and as far away as Italy, France or Denmark.

Their Red Rocker IPA is a Rye-based brew laced with American hops and earned them a gold award at the Beer World Cup in 2018.

Lerwick Brewery

www.lerwickbrewery.co.uk

The UK’s most northerly craft brewery is the brainchild of three brothers who had become ‘disillusioned’ with the lack of variety in beers available on their home islands.

With Shetland said to have an ‘ideal climate’ for lager brewing conditions, they set to work in creating 60 ° North, a crisp, Helles lager named after the line of latitude that Shetland lies on.

12 years later the brothers have now taken a back seat in the business, but head brewer Jonny Sandison stays true to their ‘Nordic outlook’ and belief that beer should never have boundaries.

Isle of Arran Brewery

www.arranbrewery.co.uk

It’s a beloved summer holiday destination for families from all over Scotland, and the Isle of Arran is also home to an award-winning brewery that uses traditional methods to produce beers and ales ‘to suit every palate’.

Their Blonde brew, with a hint of sharp citrus that’s tampered by a creamy, smooth finish is always a crowd-pleaser.

Uile-bheist

www.uilebheist.com

“Rising from the banks of the River Ness”, Uile-bheist takes its name from the Gaelic word for monster in a nod to the mythical creature said to have first been spotted there before moving on to Loch Ness.

All of their beers, including the Forest Dweller Pale Ale and Dark Horse Highland Stout, take inspiration from a “myriad of tales of monsters, myths and legends passed down through the generations” and are crafted using only locally grown barley, Scottish oats and water from the River Ness.

Also worth noting is packaging that utilises striking illustrations from artist Ken Taylor who is perhaps best known for designing posters for the likes of Pearl Jam, Queens of The Stone Age.

MòR

morbeers.co.uk

“We’re the biggest craft brewery in Angus, but micro in comparison to our neighbours on the bar”,

Proving that bigger isn’t always better,the team at MòR view their size as an advantage, allowing them to experiment with the hops and grains used for their beers including the award-winning Auld Money with flavours of rich toffee and a lemongrass aroma.

Tempest Brewing Co.

www.tempestbrewco.com

The story of Tempest Brewing Co. began thousands of miles away in New Zealand, where founders Gavin and Annika Meiklejohn had started experimenting with home brewing in their Christchurch garage.

A move back home 2010 provided the perfect opportunity to go all in with their new hobby, setting up a 10-barrel brewery in the Scottish borders.

Fast forward 14 years, Tempest now produces all manner of pilsners, stouts and craft IPAs in flavours that have been inspired by Gavin’s years of experience working as a chef.

Knoydart Brewery

www.knoydartbrewery.co.uk

Describing themselves as “probably the most remote mainland brewery in Scotland”, the Knoydart Brewery can be found in St Agatha’s Chapel in the village of Inverie.

At this unique location, beers are made with clear water from the mountains of Glen Guiserein, grains from Muntons and hops from the UK, Czech Republic and New Zealand.

One of the best places to enjoy their cask ales is at the community-owned Old Forge Pub in Knoydart which is accessible only by ferry from Mallaig or on foot over mountain passes, just like the brewery itself.

Fyne Ales

www.fyneales.com

An Argyll brewery founded in 2001 with a goal of bringing “jobs, industry and tourism” to a rural corner of Scotland while producing a range of top-quality beers.

Order from their online shop or pay a visit to the brewery itself where you can enjoy a beer in the courtyard before stopping by the world-famous Loch Fyne Oysters for a seafood lunch.

Simple Things Fermentations

www.simplethingsfermentations.com

An independent brewery run by a team of just two in the Southside of Glasgow, Simple Things Fermentations are all about “exploring beer styles and ingredients that are not so well represented”.

This ranges from a Hazy Pale brewed with only European Hops to seasonal specials like a Bramble Saison with Scottish blackberries or Barley Wine hopped with Mosaic.

Jump Ship

jumpship.beer

One for the non-drinkers and sober curious, Jump Ship is a pioneering brewery based in Edinburgh that’s leading the way in creating alcohol free beverages which are just as tasty as their boozy counterparts.

Look out for their signature Yardarm Lager, once selected as the best non-alcoholic lager at the World Beer Awards, or the Stoker’s Stout crafted with blended oats and toasted barley with cocoa and vanilla.