They have always been cherished by locals for generations. Over the years, tartan has evolved beyond its regional pride to become a globally celebrated aspect of Scottish culture, appreciated for its versatility and distinct aesthetic.

Scott Cashmere Brand

Scott Cashmere Scarf

At Edinburgh Cashmere, Edinburgh Lambswool and Scott Cashmere, our Scottish tartan scarves embody this deep-rooted tradition while uplifting these designs into contemporary fashion. By combining traditional craftsmanship with innovative designs, our luxury scarves offer more than warmth and comfort. They serve as a unique visual statement of cultural heritage and personal connection to the Highlands.

Join us as we explore our official collection and delve into the many reasons official Edinburgh Cashmere, Edinburgh Lambswool and Scott Cashmere tartan scarves remain a stylish and sought-after accessory.

History of Tartan in Scotland

The story of tartan is deeply woven into Scotland's ancient history. Originating in the early centuries, tartan was initially crafted using natural dyes to create unique patterns distinct to each tribe and clan. These patterns held a significant meaning, serving as a form of identification and a way to showcase one's regional or family ties. As techniques advanced, tartan patterns evolved, becoming more complex and colourful, reflecting the diverse cultures within Scotland and its 500+ clans.

During historical periods of strife, such as the Jacobite rebellions and subsequent wars, tartan took on a more political role. It was even banned by the Dress Act of 1746, following the Battle of Culloden, as part of an effort to suppress Highland culture. However, the ban only heightened the cultural significance of tartan, leading to its resurgence in later years as a cherished symbol of Scottish pride.

In contemporary times, tartan remains a beloved aspect of Scottish culture, and it is celebrated by our Scottish designer brands. We are taking tartan into the future with innovative designs and high-quality craftsmanship, keeping the tradition alive and appealing.

Scott Cashmere Award Winning Scottish Cashmere Brand

Scott Cashmere Manufacture In A 250 Year Old Mill

Authentic Scottish Tartan Scarves

At Edinburgh Cashmere, Edinburgh Lambswool and Scott Cashmere, we are dedicated to offering authentic Scottish scarves that embody the rich tradition of Scottish textiles. Our luxury scarves are crafted in a 250-year-old mill, ensuring each piece benefits from generations of expertise and artistry.

Furthermore, we use only the finest premium materials in our products, including 100% pure extra fine cashmere and 100% pure extra fine lambswool, to create luxury scarves, stoles, capes, and blankets of unparalleled quality. The weight of our scarves is carefully managed, with each weighing 140 g for the ultimate balance of warmth, cosiness, and comfort.

Even as we expand our manufacturing to Italy and France, we remain committed to sustainable and ethical practices, always prioritising the environment and the well-being of our employees and artisans. This commitment allows us to maintain the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship in all our luxury goods collections, including:

Designer cashmere stoles made in France

Luxury designer collection of cashmere scarves made in France

Women's designer stoles made in Italy

Designer new cashmere scarves made in Italy

Luxury new cashmere capes made in Italy

Exclusive designer sweaters in cashmere and wool for women and men

Limited edition cashmere jumpers for women and men

Premium wool and merino wool sweaters

Designer bags for women made in France

Handmade designer bags made in Italy

Designer ladies' handbags in pure leather

women's jackets, women's jumpers, women's shoes

Designer jewellery made in France, including designer jewellery, designer bracelets, designer earrings, designer necklaces and designer rings

New collections arriving soon.



Scott Cashmere Love Celebrity Cashmere Scarf



Scott Cashmere Famous In Hollywood Cashmere Scarf

The Tartan Patterns of Our Authentic Cashmere Scarves

Tartan patterns are not just beautiful designs. They are stories, each steeped in history and symbolism. Here's an overview of some of our more well-known tartan scarves and their meanings:

Royal Stewart Tartan: One of the most recognised tartans in the world, the Royal Stewart is the tartan pattern of the British royal family. Its striking red base, intersected by lines of blue, green, yellow, and white, gives it a vibrant and majestic appearance. The pattern is known for its connection to royalty and is often used in formal attire and home furnishings.

Black Watch Tartan: Also known as the Government tartan, the Black Watch pattern features deep green and navy blue stripes, creating a classic and understated effect. It is associated with the Black Watch regiment, one of Scotland's oldest and most storied military units. The pattern symbolises strength, honour, and a proud military heritage.

Lindsay Tartan: The Lindsay tartan is characterised by a striking combination of red, blue, and green. It represents the clan Lindsay, one of Scotland's oldest families, whose lineage dates back to the 12th century. This tartan reflects the clan's history and their historical ties to the region of Angus.

Anderson Tartan: The Anderson tartan features a pattern of dark blue, green, and black with accents of white. This tartan is known for its classic and sophisticated look, symbolising the enduring legacy of the clan.

Thomson Tartan: The Thomson tartan is a distinctive pattern known for its bold and colourful design. It typically features a mix of blue, red, and green with black and yellow lines. This tartan represents the Thomson clan, known for its historical presence in various regions of Scotland. The vibrant colours of the tartan reflect the clan's strong and enduring heritage.





Scott Cashmere Luxury Pure Wool Designer Scarves

Buchanan Tartan: The Buchanan tartan is a striking pattern that combines bright red and yellow with green and navy blue lines. It is associated with the Buchanan clan, known for its historic seat in Stirlingshire. The tartan's bold colours reflect the clan's vigorous and dynamic history, as well as its significant contributions to Scottish culture.

Mackellar Tartan: The Mackeller tartan features a predominantly blue and green design, accented with red and yellow lines. It represents the Mackellar family, known for its roots in the Western Highlands of Scotland. This tartan is known for its rich and deep colours, which symbolise the natural beauty of the region and the resilient heritage of the family.

MacKenzie Tartan: The MacKenzie tartan is a classic pattern characterised by dark green and navy blue traversing with black and white lines. It represents the MacKenzie clan, known for its historic seat in the Scottish Highlands. This tartan reflects the clan's stout and irrepressible heritage, as well as its deep connection to the rugged landscape of Scotland.

MacDonald Tartan: The MacDonald tartan is associated with one of the most influential clans in Scotland, the MacDonald clan. The tartan is a classic mix of red, green, and navy blue with black and white accents. These colours symbolise the clan's strong presence and enduring legacy in the Highlands and Isles. The tartan serves as a proud representation of the clan's historic achievements and ongoing influence.

Bruce of Kinnaird Ancient Clan Tartan: Linked to the Bruce family, most famously known as the lineage of Robert the Bruce, one of Scotland's greatest kings, this ancient tartan features a bright combination of green, red, and blue hues with white lines. The bold pattern reflects the family's significant role in Scottish history, including its involvement in major battles and political leadership.

Baird Clan Tartan: The Baird clan tartan is a distinctive pattern that represents the Baird family, known for its contributions to various areas of Scottish history and culture. With a unique blend of colours, including green, blue, and red, with white and black accents, this tartan symbolises the clan's long-standing presence in the country.

Menzies Tartan: The Menzies tartan, pronounced "Mingus," is a striking pattern characterised by red, black, and white lines on a blue and green background. It represents the Menzies clan, known for its involvement in Scottish politics and society. The tartan's strong and contrasting colours reflect the clan's resilient spirit and notable contributions to Scottish history.

Scott Cashmere Scarves and Stoles

Women's Designer Cashmere Scarves

Designer Scottish Wool Scarves in Fashion

At Edinburgh Cashmere, Edinburgh Lambswool and Scott Cashmere, we take great pride in modernising the use of tartan patterns and making them accessible beyond traditional clan affiliations. Our exclusive collection represents a new era of Scottish heritage, merging the classic allure of tartan with contemporary fashion trends. Among our most beloved designs are:

DC Classic stoles, DC Check stoles, DC Scott stoles and EC stoles

DC Classic capes, DC Check capes, DC Scott capes, EC capes

DC Classic scarves, DC Scott scarves, DC Check scarves and EC scarves

Moreover, our tartan scarves have set fashion trends at fashion weeks worldwide, influencing style choices and inspiring designers across the globe. Not only has Edinburgh Cashmere, Edinburgh Lambswool and Scott Cashmere been featured in prestigious fashion magazines such as Vogue, GQ, Grazia, and Tatler in the UK, USA, Italy, and France, but our luxury scarves continue to gain popularity worldwide.

Discerning fashionistas appreciate the versatility and elegance of our tartan scarves, which effortlessly complement a range of styles and occasions. Whether draped elegantly around the shoulders or wrapped snugly around the neck, our scarves provide a timeless appeal that transcends seasonal trends.

How to Wear Luxury Scottish Scarves

Tartan scarves can elevate any outfit with a hint of Scottish charm, and there are many ways you can style them, as explained below:

For a casual day out, pair your tartan scarf with a casual jacket, jeans, and a sweater. Drape the scarf around your neck, with one end hanging longer than the other. Wrap the longer end around your neck once and let both ends hang down the front.

For a unique spin on the traditional crisp office shirt and trousers, wrap the scarf around your neck, letting it hang evenly on both sides. Secure it in place with a statement belt around your waist for a stylish and chic look.

For a sophisticated touch over a cocktail dress or evening gown, drape a tartan scarf around your shoulders like a shawl. Secure with a decorative brooch and let it hang freely for a regal flowing look.

Scottish Cashmere Scarf Shop

Edinburgh Cashmere, Edinburgh Lambswool and Scott Cashmere offer the largest and most exclusive collection of designer scarves, along with a wide range of premium clothing for both men and women. Our collection features not only luxurious scarves but also a variety of women's and men's accessories, including genuine Scottish cashmere scarves and tartan capes, stoles and blankets.

With each order, enjoy free shipping and luxury with a complimentary signature Edinburgh Cashmere gift box and gift bag. Our iconic signature gift box and bag add elegance to your order, making it a perfect gift option for your loved ones.

Explore The Top Cashmere Brand In Scotland

Tartan Scottish scarves have long been an integral part of Scotland's heritage, carrying the stories and traditions of more than 500 clans for centuries. At Edinburgh Cashmere, Edinburgh Lambswool and Scott Cashmere, we embrace this heritage wholeheartedly and are constantly exploring new designs to bring the tradition of tartan into everyday wear. Our exclusive collections infuse classic tartan patterns with modern designs, giving fashion elite around the world numerous luxury accessories that are both timeless and fashionable.

Using the finest materials and sustainable practices, we are committed to creating the highest quality luxury goods, from scarves and capes to stoles and other high-end accessories. As we expand our operations to Italy and France, our focus on ethical production and premium craftsmanship remains unwavering.

In the fast-paced world of fashion, designer clothing holds a special place, representing luxury, quality, and style. Our brand DC Milan designer clothing shop caters to both men and women, offering a range of options to suit every taste. Explore our must-have items and shed light on the latest trends in designer fashion.

DC Milan Uniquely Designed Jackets for Men and Women





DC Milan Luxury Women's & Men's Collection

DC Milan, synonymous with opulence and sophistication, is renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship and timeless designs. From signature denim jackets to statement-making bombers, DC Milan offers a diverse range of outerwear for both men and women. Explore the signature DC logo prints, intricate embellishments, and luxurious materials that define our DC Milan jacket collection.

DC Milan Beautiful Designer Shirts for Men and Women

DC Milan, the epitome of boldness and glamour, celebrates individuality through our stunning designs. Dive into our world of designer shirts, featuring vibrant prints, bold patterns, and impeccable tailoring. Whether you prefer the unique logos or daring prints, DC Milan shirts exude confidence and sophistication.

DC Milan Deluxe Designer Denim Jeans for Men and Women

DC Milan, synonymous with elegance, we take denim to new levels with our designer jeans collection. Discover the perfect pair of jeans crafted from premium denim, featuring embroidered logo details, and exquisite finishes. From classic blue jeans to edgy distressed styles, DC Milan jeans effortlessly blend style and comfort for both men and women.

DC Milan Designer Sweatshirts for Men and Women





DC Milan Designer Jacket Collection

DC Milan, a symbol of luxury and prestige fashion, redefines casual chic with our trendsetting designer sweatshirt collection. Explore DC Milans original monogram designs, bold colour palettes, and innovative silhouettes that elevate the humble sweatshirt to a fashion statement. Whether dressed up or down, DC Milan sweatshirts exude effortless style and sophistication.

DC Milan Signature Designer Jackets for Men and Women

DC Milan, synonymous with fashion and elegance, offers a range of designer jackets that exude timeless iconic appeal. From iconic denim jackets to quilted bombers, our jackets combine classic silhouettes with modern details. Explore our brand's signature check patterns, luxurious fabrics, and impeccable tailoring that make DC Milan a favourite among fashion enthusiasts globally.

DC Milan Indulgent Designer Clothing for Men and Women

DC Milan, a trailblazer in the fashion industry, pushing boundaries with our innovative designs and avant-garde aesthetic. Discover our indulgent designer clothing collection, featuring bold silhouettes, unexpected textures, and cutting-edge details. From tailored jeans to statement jackets, DC Milan clothing embodies modern sophistication and effortless cool for both men and women.

DC Milan Leather Designer Bags for Women and Men

DC Milan, revered for our iconic exclusive monogram designs and impeccable craftsmanship, we offer a range of designer bags that are coveted by fashionistas worldwide. Explore DC Milan's iconic handbags, backpacks, and travel accessories, featuring timeless designs, luxurious materials, and innovative features. DC Milan bags are a symbol of luxury and style.

From DC Milan’s iconic jackets to our exclusive leather bags, our designer clothing brand caters to the discerning tastes of fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Whether you're seeking timeless classics or bold statement pieces, our top designer brand offers a diverse range of options for both men and women. Explore the latest trends, must-have items, and iconic designs that define the world of designer fashion.

Unveiling the Tradition of Our Designer Heritage

In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, our designer brands stand out for our rich heritage, timeless designs, and unique luxury collections. With a legacy spanning decades, our brands have made history, shaping the fashion industry and captivating audiences worldwide. From iconic Italian craftsmanship to Parisian elegance, join us on a journey through the world of our designer heritage brands and discover the stories behind our exclusive collections that continue to sell best worldwide.

Made in Italy, Lavish Designer Jackets for Men and Women

DC Milan Women's Designer Coats

Italian craftsmanship is synonymous with quality and luxury, and designer shops in Italy epitomise this tradition. Explore the impeccable tailoring, luxurious fabrics, and lavish designs of Italian-made jackets for both men and women. From classic denim bombers to tailored blazers, these designer pieces blend timeless elegance with modern sophistication, making them coveted by fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Designer Denim Jeans for Men and Women Made In France

France has a long-standing reputation for its contributions to the world of fashion, and designer denim jeans are no exception. Discover the allure of French-made denim, known for its impeccable fit, premium materials, and effortlessly chic style. From classic blue jeans to cutting edge distressed designs, these designer jeans reflect the timeless elegance and understated sophistication of the French fashion world.

Fashion Forward Designer Clothing for Men and Women Made In Paris

Paris, the epicentre of haute couture and luxury fashion and is home to some of the most prestigious designer shops in the world. Explore the exclusive collections of Parisian-made clothing, featuring unique designs, luxurious fabrics, and impeccable craftsmanship. From scarves to statement capes, our signature designer pieces capture the essence of Parisian style and allure, attracting fashion-forward individuals and Hollywood stars alike.

Red Carpet Glamour, Hollywood's Love Affair with Luxury Designer Fashion Brands

From the glitz and glamour of the red carpet to the silver screen, Hollywood elite have long been synonymous with luxury and style. Explore our exclusive designer clothing brands beloved by Hollywood's elite, from iconic Italian labels to Parisian haute couture. Discover the designer scarves, elegant wraps and other statement accessories that grace the red carpet and leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

New York and Paris, Unique Designer DC Milan Clothing Destinations

New York and Paris are renowned fashion capitals, home to some of the best-selling designer fashion shops in the world. Discover our latest trends, must-have pieces, and exclusive collections from our iconic fashion collections.

Explore the diverse offerings of designer clothing for men and women that continue to captivate fashionistas around the globe.

In a world of fast fashion and fleeting trends, designer brand DC Milan stands as a beacon of timeless elegance, craftsmanship, and exclusivity. From Italian made denim jackets to Parisian couture jeans, our brand has created a legacy, captivating audiences globally with our exclusive collections and enduring timeless allure.

The Rise of DC Singh: A Visionary Scottish Businessman in the Global Fashion Industry

In the world of fashion, where innovation meets tradition, one name stands out as a beacon of excellence and creativity—DC Singh. As the CEO and designer of the renowned Edinburgh Cashmere Brand, DC Singh has carved a niche for himself, earning a reputation for top-quality craftsmanship and cutting-edge design. His journey from Scotland to the international fashion capitals is a testament to his vision and entrepreneurial spirit.

The Journey of DC Singh and DC Design

DC Singh's passion for fashion and design began in his early years in Scotland. Inspired by the rich heritage of Scottish textiles, he founded the Edinburgh Cashmere Brand, aiming to bring the finest Scottish cashmere to the world. His unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics quickly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts and industry leaders.

DC Singh: The CEO and Designer Behind Edinburgh Cashmere

As the CEO and chief designer, DC Singh's leadership has propelled the Edinburgh Cashmere Brand to new heights. His innovative designs and commitment to quality have made the brand synonymous with luxury and elegance. Under his guidance, the brand has expanded its reach, becoming a favourite among discerning customers worldwide.

DC Singh Scottish Scottish Millionaire Entrepreneur and Businessman

Expanding his horizons, DC Singh launched DC Milan, an Italian brand and design house that reflects his international vision. DC Milan combines the sophistication of Italian fashion with the timeless elegance of Scottish cashmere, creating pieces that are both stylish and luxurious. This venture has further solidified DC Singh's reputation as a global fashion icon.

The History of DC Design in the Fashion World

DC Design's journey through the fashion world is marked by milestones of innovation and success. From its humble beginnings in Scotland to gracing the runways of Milan, Paris, and New York, DC Design has consistently pushed the boundaries of fashion. The brand's history is a testament to DC Singh's dedication to excellence and his ability to foresee and set trends.

Edinburgh Cashmere: Famous Worldwide for Top Quality

The Edinburgh Cashmere Brand is celebrated worldwide for its top-quality cashmere products. Each piece is meticulously crafted from the finest Scottish cashmere, ensuring unparalleled softness, warmth, and durability. This commitment to quality has earned the brand a loyal following and recognition as one of the best in the world.

The Best Check in the World?

One of the signature features of DC Singh's designs is the distinctive check pattern, which has become a hallmark of the Edinburgh Cashmere Brand. This pattern symbolises the brand's commitment to excellence and its Scottish heritage. It is a favourite among fashion aficionados and celebrities alike.

Manufacturer and Supplier to Top Designer Fashion Brands

DC Singh's influence extends beyond his own brands. As a leading manufacturer and supplier, DC Design provides top-quality cashmere to some of the world's most prestigious fashion houses. This collaboration with other designers underscores the trust and respect DC Singh has earned in the fashion industry.

Business Ventures with Hollywood Stars and celebrities

DC Singh's designs have captivated Hollywood stars and famous celebrities, making Edinburgh Cashmere a staple on red carpets and in exclusive wardrobes. His business acumen and ability to create pieces that resonate with high-profile clients have solidified his status as a designer to the stars.

Designing and Manufacturing for Sports Personalities

DC Singh's reach extends into the world of sports, where his designs are favoured by top athletes and sports personalities. His ability to blend functionality with style makes his pieces ideal for those who demand both performance and elegance in their attire.

Premium Football Club Scarves

One of DC Singh's notable achievements is the creation of premium scarves for football clubs. These exclusive designs combine team spirit with luxury, offering fans a stylish way to show their support. The success of these scarves highlights DC Singh's versatility and his ability to connect with diverse audiences.

Conclusion

DC Singh's journey from a Scottish businessman to a fashion icon is a story of passion, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence. As the CEO and designer of the Edinburgh Cashmere Brand, and the creative force behind DC Milan, he has left an indelible mark on the fashion world.

His collaborations with Hollywood stars, celebrities, and sports personalities further underscore his influence and success. Explore the world of DC Design and experience the luxury and elegance that define DC Singh's legacy.

For the authentic Scottish designer experience, visit our website at https://www.scottcashmere.co.uk. Explore our vast luxury collection today and discover the beauty and opulence of Edinburgh Cashmere, Edinburgh Lambswool and Scott Cashmere. Whether you're looking for a cosy wool scarf or a fine cashmere piece, our collection offers something for everyone. Moreover, enjoy free shipping and a complimentary gift box and bag with every order.

For more fashion inspiration and to stay updated on our latest collections, follow us on our social media platforms. Let us help you bring a touch of Scottish heritage into your everyday style.

