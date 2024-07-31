The Titanic submersible disaster which killed a Glasgow student will be investigated.
The US Coast Guard will hold a long-awaited public hearing about the incident in September as it continues its investigation into the implosion of the vessel.
The experimental Titan submersible imploded en route to the Titanic, killing all five people on board, in June 2023.
READ MORE: Ex-Stirlingshire councillor caught with sex abuse images of children young as five
Among the passengers was Suleman Dawood, a 19-year-old Strathclyde University student, and his father Shahzada, 48.
The implosion also killed Titan's operator, Stockton Rush, veteran Titanic explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and British adventurer Hamish Harding.
The US Coast Guard quickly convened a high-level investigation into what happened, but that investigation is taking longer than originally anticipated.
A formal hearing that is a key piece of the Marine Board of Investigation’s inquiry will begin in the middle of September in North Charleston, South Carolina, coast guard officials said on Monday.
They said in a statement that the purpose of the hearing will be to “consider evidence related to the loss of the Titan submersible”.
The Titan was the subject of scrutiny in the undersea exploration community in part because of its unconventional design and its creator’s decision to forgo standard independent checks.
A statement from the Coast Guard read: “The hearing will examine all aspects of the loss of the Titan, including pre-accident historical events, regulatory compliance, crewmember duties and qualifications, mechanical and structural systems, emergency response and the submersible industry."
The hearing is scheduled to begin on September 16 and stretch out over nearly two weeks, ending on either September 26 or 27.
The marine board is expected to issue a report with evidence, conclusions and recommendations when the investigation is finished.
OceanGate, a company co-founded by Rush that owned the submersible, suspended operations a year ago.
The Titan made its final dive on June 18, 2023, and lost contact with its support vessel about two hours later.
When it was reported overdue, rescuers rushed ships, planes and other equipment to the area, about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland.
The wreckage of the Titan was subsequently found on the ocean floor about 300 metres off the bow of the Titanic.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here