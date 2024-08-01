Edinburgh-based Shepherd and Wedderburn has strengthened its clean energy practice with the appointment of two new partners.
The firm declared the recruitment of Craig Whelton and Claire MacLean, respectively highly experienced planning and real estate lawyers, will enhance its “ability to deliver innovative solutions and strategic advice to clients in this rapidly growing sector”.
Both Mr Whelton and Ms MacLean have joined the firm from Burges Salmon.
Mr MacLean, who brings a wealth of experience in clean energy, regeneration projects, and residential development to Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “Shepherd and Wedderburn are at the forefront of some of the UK's most important infrastructure developments, and I’m delighted to be joining Scotland's pre-eminent planning team.”
READ MORE: Will Doctor Doom have a cunning plan to save our cinemas?
Ms MacLean has had a particular focus on the clean energy sector in her real estate work, with expertise extending to onshore and offshore clean energy projects. She said: "I look forward to contributing to the continued growth in the sector. And I am delighted to be joining Shepherd and Wedderburn as part of the firm's market-leading clean energy team."
Andrew Clain, managing partner of Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “We are delighted to welcome Craig and Claire to our team. Their extensive experience and knowledge in the clean energy sector will further enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions and strategic advice to clients in this rapidly evolving sector. These appointments reflect our ongoing dedication to strengthening our position as market leaders in clean energy and real estate, key focuses of our strategy."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here