Both Mr Whelton and Ms MacLean have joined the firm from Burges Salmon.

Mr MacLean, who brings a wealth of experience in clean energy, regeneration projects, and residential development to Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “Shepherd and Wedderburn are at the forefront of some of the UK's most important infrastructure developments, and I’m delighted to be joining Scotland's pre-eminent planning team.”

Ms MacLean has had a particular focus on the clean energy sector in her real estate work, with expertise extending to onshore and offshore clean energy projects. She said: "I look forward to contributing to the continued growth in the sector. And I am delighted to be joining Shepherd and Wedderburn as part of the firm's market-leading clean energy team."

Andrew Clain, managing partner of Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “We are delighted to welcome Craig and Claire to our team. Their extensive experience and knowledge in the clean energy sector will further enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions and strategic advice to clients in this rapidly evolving sector. These appointments reflect our ongoing dedication to strengthening our position as market leaders in clean energy and real estate, key focuses of our strategy."