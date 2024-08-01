The deal sees Hazel Johnson appointed as the new head of private client as Watermans builds on recent growth to expand that area of the business.

Ms Johnson and the expanded private client team will work alongside the existing well-established personal injury, dispute resolution, conveyancing and estate agency divisions at the company’s Edinburgh office in Leith. The firm also has branches in Glasgow and Dundee.

Scott Whyte, Watermans managing director, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Hazel and the clients of Cooper Johnson to Watermans.

"In our very first discussions, it was clear that the two firms were a great fit for each other as we share very similar values and approaches on how legal services should be provided. That personal, ‘human’ approach will set us apart within the market and allow us to continue to grow in this area. I look forward to seeing the great work that we can do together.

"This move is a real win-win for both firms with Watermans benefiting from Hazel’s experience and leadership that will drive our private client department forward and Cooper Johnson’s clients benefiting from the extended range of legal services that will be on offer to them as clients of Watermans."

Ms Johnson said: "I am delighted to be moving forward with Watermans after 20 years working in the area of private client helping clients and their families with wills and estate planning.

"It is work I continue to enjoy and I am sure the move is the right one for me and all my existing clients and connections. I am very positive about our plans for the future which is really ‘business as usual’ but with the better support a bigger firm will offer while keeping the personal touch.

"Being ‘head’ of a department is not so important to me as being part of a team and having already spent a good bit of time around their office, I know that is what Watermans is all about."

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed.