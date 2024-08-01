The agent hailed the sale that came after an offer within weeks, with the outlet "genuinely the best fitted out shop that I have seen in all my years doing this job".

The Dolphin Fish & Chip Shop is in Macduff in Aberdeenshire, situated on Banff Bay and facing the town of Banff across the estuary of the River Deveron, with Aberdeen an hour's drive away.

"Macduff was a famous spa town during the nineteenth century and still has a busy working harbour along with the famous Macduff Marine Aquarium which has just been awarded a significant grant towards an upgrade and modernisation," Cornerstone said.

Premises is 'genuinely the best fitted out shop' (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

"The town has two excellent golf courses located either side of the town centre with Royal Tarlair just to the east and Royal Duff House just across the bridge in Banff.

"The trading location forms part of the North East 250, an amazing road trip which explores everything for which Scotland is famous on a unique route taking you through the whisky distilleries of Speyside, the spectacular mountain passes of the Cairngorms National Park, the famous castles of Royal Deeside, the rugged North Sea coastline to the east, and the picturesque seaside villages of the Moray Firth Coast."

The agent added: "Our clients have owned and operated Dolphin Fish and Chips since 2016 and since then have consistently invested, upgraded and modernised both the property and all the equipment, fixtures and fittings within."

David Higgins, director of Cornerstone Business Agents, said: "Another fish and chip shop sale or 'chippy' or 'chipper' depending on where you are from by Cornerstone Business Agents.

"This time up in MacDuff, Aberdeenshire in the north east of Scotland on behalf of owners Susan and David Wiseman.

"We are delighted along with our clients on this one that the deal completed without any hiccups and that they can have more family time and holidays without the tie of the business."

The value of the sale was not disclosed but the premises had been offered at a guide price of £250,000.