A popular fish and chip shop in a Scottish spa town has been sold.
Cornerstone Business Agents said the award-winning premises had been extensively upgraded by the owners Susan and David Wiseman.
The agent hailed the sale that came after an offer within weeks, with the outlet "genuinely the best fitted out shop that I have seen in all my years doing this job".
The Dolphin Fish & Chip Shop is in Macduff in Aberdeenshire, situated on Banff Bay and facing the town of Banff across the estuary of the River Deveron, with Aberdeen an hour's drive away.
"Macduff was a famous spa town during the nineteenth century and still has a busy working harbour along with the famous Macduff Marine Aquarium which has just been awarded a significant grant towards an upgrade and modernisation," Cornerstone said.
"The town has two excellent golf courses located either side of the town centre with Royal Tarlair just to the east and Royal Duff House just across the bridge in Banff.
"The trading location forms part of the North East 250, an amazing road trip which explores everything for which Scotland is famous on a unique route taking you through the whisky distilleries of Speyside, the spectacular mountain passes of the Cairngorms National Park, the famous castles of Royal Deeside, the rugged North Sea coastline to the east, and the picturesque seaside villages of the Moray Firth Coast."
READ MORE:
Family sells famous Scottish chip shop after 85 years
Fish and chip shop 'institution' put on market for sale
Historic restaurant in 'picture-postcard location' for sale
The agent added: "Our clients have owned and operated Dolphin Fish and Chips since 2016 and since then have consistently invested, upgraded and modernised both the property and all the equipment, fixtures and fittings within."
David Higgins, director of Cornerstone Business Agents, said: "Another fish and chip shop sale or 'chippy' or 'chipper' depending on where you are from by Cornerstone Business Agents.
"This time up in MacDuff, Aberdeenshire in the north east of Scotland on behalf of owners Susan and David Wiseman.
"We are delighted along with our clients on this one that the deal completed without any hiccups and that they can have more family time and holidays without the tie of the business."
The value of the sale was not disclosed but the premises had been offered at a guide price of £250,000.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here