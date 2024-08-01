The Greens have backed the 4 Day Week campaign, which is asking workers to make the change during the month of August, which already has bank holidays to shorten the week.

Ms Chapman said: “A four-day week would transform work for millions of people.

“It could have huge benefits for the health and wellbeing of workers and it could benefit employers and wider society too.

“There are four-day week trials taking place in Scotland, and I hope that as many employers as possible will consider introducing a shorter work week.

“It is what we have done in the Scottish Greens and it has had huge benefits.

“By normalising a four-day week without any loss of pay we can support and empower workers, allow them to spend more time with their families, friends and loved ones or on community and other interests.

“It can also help employers retain staff, manage sickness absence better and boost productivity.

“We know that there will be different challenges across different industries and sectors, which is why our governments need to work with trade unions and employers to help them in making the shift.”