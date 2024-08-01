A Scottish town has been identified as the least expensive seaside area to buy a home, out of more than 200 coastal locations across Britain.
With an average property asking price of £114,365, homes in Saltcoats were found to be the least expensive typically in analysis by property website Rightmove.
Easington in County Durham had the second cheapest average asking price (£122,520) in the study, and Peterlee in County Durham was the third cheapest (£124,593).
Girvan was the only other Scottish location to feature among the 10 least expensive areas in Rightmove’s report. It was the seventh cheapest (£139,547).
Meanwhile Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset, has been identified as the most expensive seaside area to buy a home, with an average price tag of nearly £1.6 million.
People could buy nearly 14 homes in Saltcoats typically for the asking price of one property in Sandbanks.
Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, Said: “Whilst the pandemic-driven surge for seaside areas has calmed down and reversed back to more normal levels, areas around Great Britain’s coast continue to be popular with many people.
“Particularly at this time of year, many people consider what a home by the sea and away from the hustle and bustle of a city could look like, or perhaps explore estate agents’ windows while on holiday.”
Steve Isaacs, director at Luxury and Prestige Realty in Poole, said: “The areas of Sandbanks and Canford Cliffs continue to be very popular, and prime waterfront properties in Sandbanks have been doing particularly well.
“For those that can, the lifestyle of living in a beautiful location by the sea will always be appealing and is not to be underestimated.”
Nathan Emerson, CEO at property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “Whilst many homeowners will no doubt be happy to see their homes increasing in value in these coastal locations, many locals who aspire to one day live where they have grown up will be unable to do so as prices increase and become further out of reach.”
