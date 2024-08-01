A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murders of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.
Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were fatally stabbed on Monday when a knifeman entered the dance class on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside.
Eight other children suffered knife wounds – with five of them in a critical condition – while two adults were also critically hurt.
Violent disorder has broken out across the country following the attack, with more than 100 people arrested at a protest in Whitehall on Wednesday night.
Speaking at a press conference just after midnight on Thursday, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Serena Kennedy said: “A 17-year old-boy from Banks has been charged with the murders of Bebe, Elsie Dot and Alice, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article following the tragic incident in Southport on Monday July 29.
“The 17 year old cannot be named for legal reasons as he’s under 18.
“He has been remanded in custody to appear (today), Thursday August 1, at Liverpool Magistrates Court, Derby Square.
“Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and counter-terrorism police in the North West.”
The boy, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, is from the village of Banks, just outside Southport.
Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
