Celeros FT chose Cala Homes (West) as its residential partner in October 2022 to develop surplus land it inherited as part of its acquisition of the one-time Weir Pumps facility from SPX Flow in 2020.

READ MORE: Will Doctor Doom have a cunning plan to save our cinemas?

Planning permission for the project was granted by Glasgow City Council in March 2024. Cala heralded the acquisition of the site as an “important milestone” for Cala, and said it will reinstate the vacant, brownfield site as a “landmark” residential destination.

Moray Stewart, land director at Cala Homes (West), said: “We are extremely excited about The Foundry which will be truly unique in the area, enhancing biodiversity and creating numerous social economic benefits within the community. The acquisition of the site is an important milestone and working with our project partners, we will now get under way with preparatory works immediately.

“The investment made by Cala to develop The Foundry underlines our commitment to enhancing urban communities, creating better housing opportunities for a wide demographic of people as well as facilitating new jobs that will importantly help to grow the local economy.”

READ MORE: 'We think we have the right team to make an impact'

Cala said it will invest £61 million in the development of the site, declaring that its design will reflect “best-in-class biodiversity and sustainability standards”: the homes will be powered by ground source heat pumps and passive electric vehicle charging will be installed at various locations.

It noted that residents will also benefit from attractive landscaped communal areas, with integrated cycle and walkways from the development to the wider local area, which features a variety of shops, cafes and restaurants, as well as Linn Park and Queen’s Park. Cathcart train station is less than a five-minute walk from the development, and offers frequent services to Glasgow city centre.

Cala expects to attract significant demand from prospective residents amid ongoing demand for new homes across the city. The first homes are expected to be available in spring 2025.