An extra day off every week would sound quite nice to some people. That's what the Green Party want to happen with a four-day working week.
It would give people a three-day break every week and keep their pay at the same level if their plans were pushed through.
The party's working rights spokesperson, Maggie Chapman, believes it could transform employment dynamics.
They've backed the 4 day week campaign during the month of August and requested employers do it too because it's easier with there already being bank holidays during this month.
She said: “A four-day week would transform work for millions of people.
“It could have huge benefits for the health and wellbeing of workers and it could benefit employers and wider society too.
“There are four-day week trials taking place in Scotland, and I hope that as many employers as possible will consider introducing a shorter work week.
“It is what we have done in the Scottish Greens and it has had huge benefits.
“By normalising a four-day week without any loss of pay we can support and empower workers, allow them to spend more time with their families, friends and loved ones or on community and other interests.
“It can also help employers retain staff, manage sickness absence better and boost productivity.
“We know that there will be different challenges across different industries and sectors, which is why our governments need to work with trade unions and employers to help them in making the shift.”
Do you agree with these proposals? Would a four-day working week improve things for employees?
Take part in our Herald polls and have your say in the comments below.
