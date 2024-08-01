The AA has named a 'characterful' converted church as the Best B&B in Scotland for 2024.
Now in its 28th year, the AA B&B Awards saw a team of inspectors celebrate "the best-of-the-best" across the bed and breakfast scene in Scotland, England and Wales.
Individuality, the standard of housekeeping and the all-important breakfast, are said to be just some areas these experts used to decide their winners.
Excellent levels of hospitality and attentive service are also at the heart of the guest experience for each of the winners.
Award categories include “Inn of the Year”, “Bed and Breakfast of the Year” and “Restaurant with Rooms of the Year” with one Scottish winner selected in each.
Representatives from these "distinguished establishments" are now preparing to attend the annual AA Hospitality Awards in September, where the ultimate winner in each category will be announced.
Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, said: “This year we have a very rich B&B scene across the UK, showcasing an extraordinary level of individuality and the very highest standards of hospitality.
“The calibre of the nine worthy winners represents the very best from across Scotland, Wales and England.
"With so many to choose from, holidaymakers can explore Britain, enjoying a comfortable sleep and delicious breakfast in an array of B&Bs wherever they decide to go.”
Here are the Scottish winners of the AA B&B Awards for 2024 and what the inspectors had to say about them:
AA Inn of the Year:
Kildrummy Inn
Kildrummy, Aberdeenshire
“Located in the heart of rural Aberdeenshire, Kildrummy Inn is the perfect base for touring the Grampian Mountains and beyond.
"This family run, traditional inn combines a harmonious blend of luxury heritage, tradition and nature to form the quintessential Scottish getaway.
"The inn provides four charming bedrooms. The lounge bar, with a roaring fire and a good selection of beers and whiskies, is a great place in which to while away the time.
"No visit would be complete without sampling the food on offer, with indulgent, award-winning cuisine capturing the essence of the dramatic Cairngorms landscape.”
AA Restaurant with Rooms of the Year:
Mingary Castle
Kilchoan, Highlands
“Built within the 13th-century curtain walls of Mingary Castle, this restaurant with rooms is unique and individual, with high levels of quality, charm and character.
"Luxurious feature bedrooms and en suites combine with a stunning restaurant showcasing great technical skill.
"Guests can explore the top of the curtain wall or climb down the staircase towards the sea and the viewing platform to take in the Isle of Mull just across the water.”
Read more:
-
Scottish oat milk pioneer on 'world-famous' produce and social change
-
10 new restaurants, bars and cafes to visit during the Fringe
-
No wonder a Hollywood director put money into this Edinburgh restaurant
AA Bed & Breakfast of the Year:
The Auld Kirk
Ballater, Aberdeenshire
“This Victorian Scottish Free Church building has been carefully converted into a warm guest house and is now hosted by welcoming proprietors Helen & Kevin.
"Many original features of the kirk have been restored and incorporated in the design, and all seven purpose-built rooms are situated on the first floor, accessed by a wide staircase from the large entrance hallway.
"Excellent homecooked breakfasts, using the finest local produce, are served at the table in the characterful dining room.”
To view the full list of winners across Britain, find AA Hospitality on social media, here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here