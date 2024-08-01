Individuality, the standard of housekeeping and the all-important breakfast, are said to be just some areas these experts used to decide their winners.

Excellent levels of hospitality and attentive service are also at the heart of the guest experience for each of the winners.

Award categories include “Inn of the Year”, “Bed and Breakfast of the Year” and “Restaurant with Rooms of the Year” with one Scottish winner selected in each.

Representatives from these "distinguished establishments" are now preparing to attend the annual AA Hospitality Awards in September, where the ultimate winner in each category will be announced.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, said: “This year we have a very rich B&B scene across the UK, showcasing an extraordinary level of individuality and the very highest standards of hospitality.

“The calibre of the nine worthy winners represents the very best from across Scotland, Wales and England.

"With so many to choose from, holidaymakers can explore Britain, enjoying a comfortable sleep and delicious breakfast in an array of B&Bs wherever they decide to go.”

Here are the Scottish winners of the AA B&B Awards for 2024 and what the inspectors had to say about them:

AA Inn of the Year:

Kildrummy Inn

Kildrummy, Aberdeenshire

“Located in the heart of rural Aberdeenshire, Kildrummy Inn is the perfect base for touring the Grampian Mountains and beyond.

"This family run, traditional inn combines a harmonious blend of luxury heritage, tradition and nature to form the quintessential Scottish getaway.

"The inn provides four charming bedrooms. The lounge bar, with a roaring fire and a good selection of beers and whiskies, is a great place in which to while away the time.

"No visit would be complete without sampling the food on offer, with indulgent, award-winning cuisine capturing the essence of the dramatic Cairngorms landscape.”

AA Restaurant with Rooms of the Year:

Mingary Castle

Kilchoan, Highlands

“Built within the 13th-century curtain walls of Mingary Castle, this restaurant with rooms is unique and individual, with high levels of quality, charm and character.

"Luxurious feature bedrooms and en suites combine with a stunning restaurant showcasing great technical skill.

"Guests can explore the top of the curtain wall or climb down the staircase towards the sea and the viewing platform to take in the Isle of Mull just across the water.”

AA Bed & Breakfast of the Year:

The Auld Kirk

Ballater, Aberdeenshire

“This Victorian Scottish Free Church building has been carefully converted into a warm guest house and is now hosted by welcoming proprietors Helen & Kevin.

"Many original features of the kirk have been restored and incorporated in the design, and all seven purpose-built rooms are situated on the first floor, accessed by a wide staircase from the large entrance hallway.

"Excellent homecooked breakfasts, using the finest local produce, are served at the table in the characterful dining room.”

