Scottish law firm Gillespie Macandrew has announced bonuses of 6.5% for staff across the firm following an increase in annual turnover and profit.
Turnover at the Edinburgh-headquartered firm, which also has offices in Glasgow and Perth, rose by 5.5% to £17.7 million during the year to February 29. Progress was is said to have been driven by strong results in each of Gillespie Macandrew's four core sectors of land and rural business, energy, private client, and commercial real estate services.
Profits rose by more than 6% year-on-year with the firm noting that this was achieved "without significant increase in headcount2, signalling improvements in underlying productivity. This follows a series of investment projects including three partner-level lateral hires to underpin the strengths of its private client and tax, land & rural, and corporate service lines.
The firm also completed the refurbishment of its Edinburgh office and made "significant" IT enhancements.
Chief executive Robert Graham-Campbell noted that the 6.5% bonus level was "noticeably above" the typical rate for larger Scottish law firms for the third year in a row.
“These excellent results reflect the quality of the firm’s business, underpinned by the hard work, initiative, and ongoing commitment of our colleagues to deliver excellent client service," he said. "In addition to major investment projects across our business, we have for the first time published our ESG strategy and carbon footprint audit results, reflecting our dedication to achieving sustainable growth and ethical practices.
"We continue to attract talented individuals to join our expanding team with our priority focused on offering a compelling combination of career opportunity, collaborative workplace culture and ethical purpose.”
Earlier this year the firm's joint head of private client, Agnes Mallon, joined the board of directors having been with Gillespie Macandrew for more than 10 years. A further three internal partner appointments brought the total number of partners to 29.
