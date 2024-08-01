Since launching the first Civerinos NY slice bar in Edinburgh in 2014, the brand has expanded to four venues in the Scottish capital and one in Glasgow, earning recognition as one of the UK’s top ten pizza restaurants.

The new "Sopranos-inspired" Stockbridge location, opening this weekend, is a "labour of love, showcasing the team's decade-long journey, passion and expertise".

The restaurateur, who trained in New York pizza kitchens, said: "We’re not following the trend for American pizzas; we started it. Our story began long before the East Coast pizza style was hyped on Instagram and TikTok. It’s become a craze because people crave something beyond the typical Neapolitan experience—something crafted with expertise yet unpretentious and fun. That’s what we’ve always aimed to provide."

He added: "We care more about pizza than anyone. This new venue will be a celebration of everything we’ve learnt about pizza in the last 10 years. It will be celebrated with the service. People will be able to get a broad range of pizza experiences here; you can come in for a big slice with some chilli on it, or for the full foodie experience – if you want to speak about textures and different styles of dough, we’re here for it.

"It’s going to be fun. We’ve been inspired by pizza culture across the US – from Pepes in New Haven to Pizzaland in The Sopranos. This is the geeksville of the pizza world."

Civerinos in Stockbridge will open its doors this weekend, at the start of the company’s busiest month – when festival-goers from all around the world, including America, flock to the Fringe.

The menu will offer a tour of iconic East Coast pizza styles, from foldable New York slices and crispy Detroit-style pies to the rich, layered Chicago deep-dish, each highlighting the unique flavours and textures of these American classics showcasing three types of proven pizza dough.



While Detroit, Chicago and New York styles are all incredibly popular with the company’s loyal customers – with a New York style with cheese and mushroom, and a special addition of Salami being Michele’s favourite – it’s the introduction of New Haven-style, which is currently popular in the US "that the team believe could become the standout sensation".

Mr Civiera said: “I believe we are the first in Scotland to do a New Haven pizza – it could be the next big thing. It’s chewy, charred, so tasty and there’s a sharing aspect to it; it’s cut into squares adding to the convivial fun eating experience we love.

"It’s another flavour and texture profile that we aren’t used to. In the UK, we have become accustomed to soggy pizzas. For me, when the smell, taste and crunch all come together at the same time with a bit of a New Haven pizza, it is such an incredible experience – especially because it comes slightly charred and crispy.

"The stripped-back toppings mean you can taste the pizza more. As it’s pecorino romano rather than mozzarella, it’s a lot lighter, most people could probably finish a 20-inch pizza by themselves."

The venue will be a trip down memory lane, with archive photos of Civerinos through the years.

Different from the eye-popping colours and street-style decor of its slice bars in Portobello and Forrest Road in Edinburgh, and Finnieston in Glasgow, this venue will be a more stripped-back traditional venue "where Tony Soprano would feel very much at home".

While four styles of pizza will be served – New Haven, Chicago, Detroit, and New York – only a limited number of each will be available each day due to the long process undertaken to create the dough for each.

Scottish town named least expensive seaside area to buy home in UK

A Scottish town has been identified as the least expensive seaside area to buy a home, out of more than 200 coastal locations across Britain.

With an average property asking price of £114,365, homes in Saltcoats were found to be the least expensive typically in analysis by property website Rightmove. Easington in County Durham had the second cheapest average asking price (£122,520) in the study, and Peterlee in County Durham was the third cheapest (£124,593).

Apprenticeships under the microscope amid Scottish Government consultation

A range and breadth of apprenticeships may offer flexibility in delivering training, but is the system too complex and confusing to be effective?

Apprenticeships are run in a world swimming in more acronyms than a pot of alphabet soup. Some say the diversity in the array of organisations involved gives the Scottish system the flexibility needed to deliver training across more than 80 frameworks for qualifications in sectors ranging from healthcare, IT and financial services to construction and childcare. Others say there are simply too many players in the game.