The families of three men killed in a single car crash in Falkirk last Friday night have paid tribute after they were named by police.
Reece Williams, 23, Lewis Soden, 24 and Connor Page, 21, died after the white Ford Focus they were travelling in crashed on Moss Road near Dunmore around 6.15pm on Friday, July 26.
The 20-year-old woman driver was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment and has since been released.
The three deaths were part of a series of incidents on Scottish roads that led to fatalities over the course of 48 hours with one being killed in Girvan on Saturday and then four motorbike riders died in crashes in the Borders and on the A83 on Sunday.
Police are continuing inquiries into all of them and in a briefing on Monday, chief superintendent Hilary Sloan urged drivers to think carefully about their actions when they get behind the wheel of a car or onto a motorbike.
Now each of the families involved have released a statement with Reece’s saying: "Reece will forever be a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. There will not be a day where we don’t hold space to remember Reece and the memories that we made together.
“We’d like to express our thanks to the emergency services, witnesses and to everyone who has sent their condolences."
Lewis' family added: "Lewis has and will forever be a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend to many. There will not be a day where Lewis won't be missed and where we won’t hold room in our hearts to remember him and the memories that we all made together.
“We would also like to express our thanks to all the emergency services, witnesses and to everyone who has sent their condolences."
Connor's family said: "Connor was loved beyond words."
Following the tributes, the police have again reiterated calls for witnesses to come forward and speak to police and provide dash cam footage if they have it.
Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of all involved this very difficult time.
“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to please get in touch.
“I would also appeal for anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage that could assist to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3123 of 26 July, 2024.
