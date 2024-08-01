A luxury hotel, golf and spa resort in Scotland has relaunched its restaurant offering with a new menu.
The culinary team at the five star Marr Hall Hotel in Bishopton have these week announced the new name of il Posto for the onsite bar and restaurant which overlooks a championship golf course.
Spearheaded by Glaswegian executive head chef, Tony Tapia, the menu serves as a tribute to his favourite Italian fare.
Delivered in collaboration with local producers such as McCaskey Butchers, Argyll Smokery, this will include fresh salads, hand tossed pizzas, pastas and desserts.
From premium beef to fresh seafood, every dish is said to reflects the kitchen's "dedication to quality and sustainability".
Tapia said: “It’s great to relaunch our new modern Scottish pizzeria and bar il Posto.
"We’ve designed the menu to offer a unique culinary experience that seamlessly blends Italian influences with Scottish craft while focusing on simplicity and freshness.
“With its friendly and relaxed atmosphere, we believe il Posto will become a favourite with locals and visiting guests alike.”
Amid a multi-million-pound renovation, Align Partners, on behalf of Dutco, continues the repositioning of Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort into a luxury five-star Scottish destination.
The venue recently unveiled its newly refurbished leisure suite including a state-of-the-art gym, alongside a 20-meter swimming pool with saunas, steam rooms, relaxation space, and an outdoor thermal suite.
Plans were also submitted to Renfrewshire Council with view to building 30 luxury woodland lodges within the grounds of the 240-acre estate.
il Posto is open now, seven days a week from 11am with last orders at 9pm.
For more information, visit the Mar Hall Hotel website here.
