Pictured: Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort (Image: Supplied)

Spearheaded by Glaswegian executive head chef, Tony Tapia, the menu serves as a tribute to his favourite Italian fare.

Delivered in collaboration with local producers such as McCaskey Butchers, Argyll Smokery, this will include fresh salads, hand tossed pizzas, pastas and desserts.

From premium beef to fresh seafood, every dish is said to reflects the kitchen's "dedication to quality and sustainability".

Pictured: il Posto will serve a menu of Italian favourites (Image: Supplied)

Tapia said: “It’s great to relaunch our new modern Scottish pizzeria and bar il Posto.

"We’ve designed the menu to offer a unique culinary experience that seamlessly blends Italian influences with Scottish craft while focusing on simplicity and freshness.

“With its friendly and relaxed atmosphere, we believe il Posto will become a favourite with locals and visiting guests alike.”

Pictured: The new restaurant and bar is open now (Image: Supplied)

Read more:

Amid a multi-million-pound renovation, Align Partners, on behalf of Dutco, continues the repositioning of Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort into a luxury five-star Scottish destination.

Pictured: Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort's recently refurbished leisure suite (Image: Supplied)

The venue recently unveiled its newly refurbished leisure suite including a state-of-the-art gym, alongside a 20-meter swimming pool with saunas, steam rooms, relaxation space, and an outdoor thermal suite.

Plans were also submitted to Renfrewshire Council with view to building 30 luxury woodland lodges within the grounds of the 240-acre estate.

il Posto is open now, seven days a week from 11am with last orders at 9pm.

For more information, visit the Mar Hall Hotel website here.