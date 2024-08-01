He has been sharing details of the event on his Facebook page and revealed in comments that he had been to Stewart Street police station to alert them to the fact they would be holding the demonstration in George Square.

He has shared comments urging people to act peacefully, but has also shared details of the event with the caption ‘Let’s Get Ready To Rumble’ with hundreds of responses to him insisting they would be there next month.

Shaw has previously been involved in controversial events including asking Nicola Sturgeon about her sex life, and hijacking a children's drawing competition over a campaign for a hero dog.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken has already tweeted her anger at the event and insisted they weren’t welcome, as she revealed there had been no notification of the event to the local authority.

Aitken tweeted: “Glasgow City Council has received no notification of any rally but then we know Tommy Robinson and his ilk don’t really care about respecting laws or public places. He’s not welcome in Glasgow and neither is anyone who chooses to align with his poisonous rhetoric.”

It comes amid riots in parts of England following the deaths of three young girls in Southport in a terrible attack on Monday. Police say those were sparked by supporters of the far right with the English Defence League also blamed.

More than 50 police officers were injured during trouble in Southport after attempts to attack a mosque, despite the 17-year-old charged with the deaths of the three children having no connection to Islam.

Sarwar is confident the people of Glasgow will show that the far right aren't welcome in response.

He continued: “I’m a son of Glasgow, I was born in Glasgow – Glasgow is my city.

“I know as a Glaswegian, that we have always had a view – we can’t be complacent, we can’t pretend that there aren’t issues here – but we’ve always been a city that regardless where you come from, regardless of where you were born, when you come here you’re one of us and we’re one Glasgow.

“There have been attempts by the far right before to do protests here or to sow divisions here.

“Every single time the far right has tried to do that in Glasgow, Glasgow has overwhelmingly rejected them.

“I have no doubt Glasgow will do that again if this happens.”

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; were killed during the stabbing in Southport with more still in hospital.

And the Scottish Labour leader believes the most important thing is their families continue to get care and support they need.

Sarwar continued: “The most important people in all of this are the families that are grieving the loss of a loved one, the parents that are worried about kids that are still in intensive care.

"The community is hurting right now, and our first priority should be about giving those people the space, the love, the support and the resources they need.

“The attempt by the far right to hijack that issue for their own political objectives, I think, is completely and utterly reprehensible and disgusting.

“And those that are either attempting to incite violence or those that are engaging in violence have to face the full force of the law and that's why there's a responsibility on the police and the security services to make sure that happens.”

Another event had been scheduled for a week on Saturday, August 10 but that has now been cancelled with organisers combining with those who are putting on the September rally.

Independence campaigners ‘All Under One Banner’ have also taken to social media to reveal they will be having a rally in Edinburgh on the same day as a counter protest against the event at George Square.

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie has written to fellow MSPs urging them to have a united response to the rally and called out what they describe as ‘politics of hate’.

He said: “Glasgow is a proudly multicultural city with a long history of standing up against the far right. There’s no place for the fear, hate and division of these gangs here, nor for the violence and criminality they bring.

“The last few days have shown clearly the contempt the far right have for a grieving community, and they must not be allowed to continue to promote their toxic values unchallenged. I have no doubt that those of us who stand against them will far outnumber them if they do gather in Glasgow.

“However, Glasgow City Council and Police Scotland must now consider how to respond to the threat of far-right activists to bring their violence to Glasgow. What has been seen in Southport, London and elsewhere this week must not be brought to George Square.”