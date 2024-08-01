With just one day left to go until the Edinburgh Festival Fringe kicks off for another year, it's time to start planning some food and drink pitstops to keep the month of August running smoothly.
Whether you're a local looking to relax after a day of dodging crowds or a visitor keen to sample a few drams while you're in Scotland, here are five recommendations for whisky bars in Edinburgh.
Devil's Advocate
9 Advocate’s Close
A bar and restaurant that's hidden away in an old Victorian pump house up Advocate's Close in the city's Old Town.
There you'll find a whisky shelf which holds around 300 Scottish and world whiskies and fridges stocked with all manner of craft beers.
devilsadvocateedinburgh.co.uk
Canny Man's Bar
237 Morningside Road
This Edinburgh institution established in 1871 was once described by TV chef Rick Stein as "the best pub in the world".
Their main bar holds a selection of over 250 whiskies from bottles so rare that they can "only be found in private collections" to familiar favourites at at fair price.
A whisky flight - be it Islay, Highland or Speyside - is a great way to pin down your dram of choice.
www.cannymans.co.uk
Kaleidoscope Bar
28 Queen Street
While the SMWS is a members-only club, Kaleidoscope Bar, on the ground floor of their venue at 28 Queen Street in the heart of Edinburgh is open to everyone.
As part of the Festival programme, they are also hosting daily whisky tasting events at the venue with five drams priced at just £20.
smws.com
Tipsy Midgie
67 St Leonards Hill
A multi-award winning bar which claims to have the largest whisky collection in Edinburgh with a staggering count of close to 1000 open bottles at any given time.
Newcomers and dram aficionados alike are welcomed to stop by, with experiences like their newly 'chocolate pairings' sure to offer a novel experience for all.
www.tipsymidgie.com
Johnnie Walker Princes Street
145 Princes Street
An the eight-floor visitor experience for the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky which truly has to be seen to be believed.
So popular is JWPS that in 2023 alone the team reportedly welcomed 359,000 guests from "Andorra to Zimbabwe and everywhere in between".
See what all the fuss is about before taking the city in all it's glory from the 1820 rooftop bar which enjoys an unbeatable view of Edinburgh castle.
www.johnniewalker.com
The Black Cat
168 Rose Street
Conveniently located on Rose Street in the city centre is this cosy but friendly space that's perfect for raising a toast to end a full on day of theatre and fun.
The Black Cat bar is proudly home to more than 200 malt whiskies, local beer, live music and "the quirkiest team on the street".
www.theblackcatbar.com
