Devil's Advocate

9 Advocate’s Close

A bar and restaurant that's hidden away in an old Victorian pump house up Advocate's Close in the city's Old Town.

There you'll find a whisky shelf which holds around 300 Scottish and world whiskies and fridges stocked with all manner of craft beers.

devilsadvocateedinburgh.co.uk

Canny Man's Bar

237 Morningside Road

This Edinburgh institution established in 1871 was once described by TV chef Rick Stein as "the best pub in the world".

Their main bar holds a selection of over 250 whiskies from bottles so rare that they can "only be found in private collections" to familiar favourites at at fair price.

A whisky flight - be it Islay, Highland or Speyside - is a great way to pin down your dram of choice.

www.cannymans.co.uk

Kaleidoscope Bar

28 Queen Street

While the SMWS is a members-only club, Kaleidoscope Bar, on the ground floor of their venue at 28 Queen Street in the heart of Edinburgh is open to everyone.

As part of the Festival programme, they are also hosting daily whisky tasting events at the venue with five drams priced at just £20.

smws.com

Tipsy Midgie

67 St Leonards Hill

A multi-award winning bar which claims to have the largest whisky collection in Edinburgh with a staggering count of close to 1000 open bottles at any given time.

Newcomers and dram aficionados alike are welcomed to stop by, with experiences like their newly 'chocolate pairings' sure to offer a novel experience for all.

www.tipsymidgie.com

Johnnie Walker Princes Street

145 Princes Street

An the eight-floor visitor experience for the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky which truly has to be seen to be believed.

So popular is JWPS that in 2023 alone the team reportedly welcomed 359,000 guests from "Andorra to Zimbabwe and everywhere in between".

See what all the fuss is about before taking the city in all it's glory from the 1820 rooftop bar which enjoys an unbeatable view of Edinburgh castle.

www.johnniewalker.com

The Black Cat

168 Rose Street

Conveniently located on Rose Street in the city centre is this cosy but friendly space that's perfect for raising a toast to end a full on day of theatre and fun.

The Black Cat bar is proudly home to more than 200 malt whiskies, local beer, live music and "the quirkiest team on the street".

www.theblackcatbar.com