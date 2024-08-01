They then made off on the scooter in the direction of Tollcross Road and are both described as back, late teens to early 20s and spoke with English accents.

One of the men had brown hair, wore a black Nike jacket, black Lacoste tracksuit bottoms and green Nike 95 trainers.

The other man wore a black Berghaus jacket, black trousers and grey trainers.

Constable Lauren Moffat, of Police Scotland, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw the males in the park, to please contact us.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference CR/0272141/24.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”