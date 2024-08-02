A family is to sell a "cherished" pub and restaurant founded more than three decades ago by a Scottish football legend.
The family of the late former player has put the "highly popular" city premises on the market.
Christie & Co said it has now been instructed to market The Croft Bar & Restaurant in Glasgow on behalf of The Lisini Pub Company.
Located on Lugar Place in the Southside, the agent said The Croft has a" well-established, excellent reputation among locals and the wider community in the Rutherglen area".
Harry Hood, former Celtic player and founder of The Lisini Pub Company, established the successful pub in 1991, and it has remained in the Hood family.
Grant Hood, managing director of Lisini Pub Company, said: "The decision to sell The Croft has not been an easy one. The Croft has been a cherished part of the Hood family for many years and has been in sole ownership of the Hoods. Our commitment to the community and our patrons has always been at the heart of everything we do at Lisini.
READ MORE:
Popular Scottish fish and chip shop sold by family
Historic restaurant in 'picture-postcard location' for sale
Luxury hotel, golf and spa resort relaunches restaurant
He also said: "Since our inception in 1969, Lisini Pub Company has earned a reputation for exceptional service, quality hospitality, and strong community ties. The decision to sell The Croft is part of a broader strategy to streamline our operations and invest more deeply in our venues and the development and well-being of our employees."
"The sale of The Croft will allow us to focus on our remaining venues, Angels Hotel, Dalziel Park Hotel, Parkville Hotel, and The Castle Rooms, and will ensure we can continue to provide the highest standard of service and hospitality our guests have come to expect."
Brian Sheldon, regional director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: "We are delighted to have been instructed to act on behalf of the Lisini Pub Company in relation to the Croft Bar & Restaurant.
"The business has been owned and operated by the family for over 30 years and continues to trade extremely well. This opportunity would be well suited to an owner operator although, could also easily slot into an existing group or portfolio due to the experienced management team that are currently in situ."
The Croft Bar & Restaurant is on the market at an asking price in excess of £1.35m.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here