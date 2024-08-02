Christie & Co said it has now been instructed to market The Croft Bar & Restaurant in Glasgow on behalf of The Lisini Pub Company.

Located on Lugar Place in the Southside, the agent said The Croft has a" well-established, excellent reputation among locals and the wider community in the Rutherglen area".

Harry Hood, former Celtic player and founder of The Lisini Pub Company, established the successful pub in 1991, and it has remained in the Hood family.

Grant Hood, managing director of Lisini Pub Company, said: "The decision to sell The Croft has not been an easy one. The Croft has been a cherished part of the Hood family for many years and has been in sole ownership of the Hoods. Our commitment to the community and our patrons has always been at the heart of everything we do at Lisini.

He also said: "Since our inception in 1969, Lisini Pub Company has earned a reputation for exceptional service, quality hospitality, and strong community ties. The decision to sell The Croft is part of a broader strategy to streamline our operations and invest more deeply in our venues and the development and well-being of our employees."

"The sale of The Croft will allow us to focus on our remaining venues, Angels Hotel, Dalziel Park Hotel, Parkville Hotel, and The Castle Rooms, and will ensure we can continue to provide the highest standard of service and hospitality our guests have come to expect."

Brian Sheldon, regional director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: "We are delighted to have been instructed to act on behalf of the Lisini Pub Company in relation to the Croft Bar & Restaurant.

"The business has been owned and operated by the family for over 30 years and continues to trade extremely well. This opportunity would be well suited to an owner operator although, could also easily slot into an existing group or portfolio due to the experienced management team that are currently in situ."

The Croft Bar & Restaurant is on the market at an asking price in excess of £1.35m.