A historic Ayrshire quarry firm has bolstered its presence in the market with an acquisition that takes its headcount to nearly 400 people.
Hillhouse Group, which was established in Troon in 1907, has taken over Fife-based Skene Groupn Construction Services for an undisclosed sum. The deal will see Skene brought into the Hillhouse Group fold, with both companies continuing to provide a "diverse range of high-quality services" to the construction sector.
Skene, a second-generation family business, was founded in 1968 and is described as a “a prominent, highly regarded independent operator in the construction supply sector”, with more than 100 employees across four sites.
Hillhouse, which employs 280 people across six sites , is one of the country's biggest suppliers of asphalt, aggregates and concrete products. It also provides road surfacing, highway maintenance, civil engineering and operated plant hire services.
As part of the deal, Skene directors Neil Skene and Jill Mason will assume new consultancy roles within the business, to help with the transition. Darren Forrester will remain as managing director of Skene Group Construction Services.
Skene is said to have a strong presence in the east of Scotland, which will complement Hillhouse Group’s prominence in central and south-west Scotland.
Robert McNaughton, chief executive of Hillhouse Group, said: “Hillhouse Group and Skene Group Construction Services Ltd are strikingly similar in a variety of ways; family businesses founded in Scotland, with strong community roots, shared values and aspirations to deliver excellent services to the construction sector.
“Given the enviable track record of the business, the nature of its services and its complementary regional focus, it was natural for us to acquire Skene Group Construction Services Ltd when the opportunity presented itself.
“We are looking forward to working with the team over the coming weeks and months as we plan for integration and growth.”
Neil Skene said: “This deal represents the most significant step we have ever taken. We have remained independent for over 55 years and have enormous pride in what the business has achieved. It is now time to look to the future.
“Being part of Hillhouse Group will ensure the long-term sustainability of our business, provide opportunities for our people and create a platform for future success. Through the continued leadership of Darren and the whole management team, we are certain that the business will continue to go from strength to strength.”
