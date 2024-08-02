Networking and connectivity specialist Commsworld has secured a new contract worth more than £35 million over five years to provide its services to Glasgow City Council.
The contract is said to be one of the largest in the history of Edinburgh-based Commsworld, which reported a pre-tax profit of £3.3m on sales of £27.9m in its latest accounts for the year to the end of December 2022. Results for 2023 are said to be coming out "imminently".
Commsworld will expand its responsibilities for the council to include Glasgow’s Local Area Networks, Wi-Fi, firewall, security and remote access, adding to its existing delivery of Wide Area Network (WAN) solutions and IP telephony.
READ MORE: Scots telecoms giant hails contract pipeline as profits soar
“We are delighted that Glasgow City Council has awarded Commsworld this contract, one of the largest in our history," chief executive Steve Landmead said. "It comes at a significant moment for Commsworld, as it is the 30th anniversary since the company was founded.
“By awarding us this new contract, Glasgow City Council has voiced a real vote of confidence not only in the work we have delivered for many years, but in the high-quality service which we provide with our key partners."
Commsworld provides network services and school connectivity to local authorities throughout both Scotland and England, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, the Scottish Borders, Dundee and Northumberland.
READ MORE: Edinburgh telecoms firm Commsworld in £22m council deal
The company has provided connectivity for a number of high-profile events in Glasgow such as fan zones for Euro 2020, TRNSMT and the World Pipe Band Championships, as well as WAN, LAN and Wi-Fi connectivity for the UCI Cycling World Championships. It also has a £5.8m single supplier contract until 2030 to install and manage the network delivering CCTV and traffic control services across Glasgow.
Paul Leinster, chair of digital board at Glasgow City Council, said: “Digital technology underpins every part of the city’s strategic plan – and our new Digital Glasgow Strategy will be hugely important in supporting us to reduce poverty and inequality in our communities, increase opportunity and prosperity for citizens, secure a just transition to net zero and deliver innovative and sustainable public services."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here