Commsworld will expand its responsibilities for the council to include Glasgow’s Local Area Networks, Wi-Fi, firewall, security and remote access, adding to its existing delivery of Wide Area Network (WAN) solutions and IP telephony.

READ MORE: Scots telecoms giant hails contract pipeline as profits soar

“We are delighted that Glasgow City Council has awarded Commsworld this contract, one of the largest in our history," chief executive Steve Landmead said. "It comes at a significant moment for Commsworld, as it is the 30th anniversary since the company was founded.

“By awarding us this new contract, Glasgow City Council has voiced a real vote of confidence not only in the work we have delivered for many years, but in the high-quality service which we provide with our key partners."

Commsworld provides network services and school connectivity to local authorities throughout both Scotland and England, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, the Scottish Borders, Dundee and Northumberland.

READ MORE: Edinburgh telecoms firm Commsworld in £22m council deal

The company has provided connectivity for a number of high-profile events in Glasgow such as fan zones for Euro 2020, TRNSMT and the World Pipe Band Championships, as well as WAN, LAN and Wi-Fi connectivity for the UCI Cycling World Championships. It also has a £5.8m single supplier contract until 2030 to install and manage the network delivering CCTV and traffic control services across Glasgow.

Paul Leinster, chair of digital board at Glasgow City Council, said: “Digital technology underpins every part of the city’s strategic plan – and our new Digital Glasgow Strategy will be hugely important in supporting us to reduce poverty and inequality in our communities, increase opportunity and prosperity for citizens, secure a just transition to net zero and deliver innovative and sustainable public services."