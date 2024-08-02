“I have had the pleasure of working at some wonderful hotels but there is something truly special about Airds Hotel,” she said.

“With its quaint, white-washed building, 11 unique bedrooms, and stunning setting overlooking Loch Linnhe, it really has all the ingredients for a relaxing getaway.

“I have a clear strategic vision and ambition for Airds Hotel and will be working closely with the on-site team, and accommodation services who operate the hotel, to ensure all guests and diners receive the very best service and have a positive and unforgettable experience.”

The boutique hotel and adjoining restaurant, the West Coast Kitchen, enjoys an "idyllic" setting in Port Appin on the west coast of Scotland, a 25-minute drive from Oban.

(Image: Airds) Katie Tuddenham

Alex McKie, managing director of Legacy Property Development (Airds), which operates Airds Hotel and West Coast Kitchen, saids: “We are delighted to announce Katie has been appointed as the new general manager of Airds Hotel.

“Her keen eye for detail and passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences make her the perfect fit to lead Airds Hotel and West Coast Kitchen into a new era of success. With her proven track record, Katie is poised to elevate Airds position as a destination for travellers and food enthusiasts, attracting domestic and international visitors alike.”

The operator noted that the hotel offers individually decorated rooms, with views of Loch Linnhe and the Morvern mountains, while the restaurant uses fresh ingredients to prepare and serve a “simple yet delicious dining experience”. Guests can enjoy activities such as cycling, cold water swimming, hiking, foraging, off-road driving and boat trips.