The incident happened around 11.30am on Thursday July 18 on the A725 Shawhead flyover at its junction with the A8 eastbound slip road.

Police Scotland have named the driver of the van who died as Viorel Ciucu.

Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1190 of 18 July.