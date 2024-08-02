Scotland’s biggest contemporary art market is to return in October.
Art Car Boot Sale will take place on Saturday, October 27, at Tramway, marking the first time this popular event in Scotland’s art calendar will use this expansive venue in Glasgow’s Southside.
Tramway’s T2 space will be transformed into 'a hotbed of creativity' where you are invited to explore and purchase works by over one hundred of Scotland’s leading artists and galleries, from the boot of a car, van, bike or skateboard.
This bumper edition of Scotland’s largest contemporary art market is a curated showcase of Scotland’s contemporary artists, brought together under one roof by Patricia Fleming Gallery.
Art will be on offer from award-winning established artists associated with prizes such as Becks Futures, Turner Prize and the Freelands Award, with a programme that currently includes Michael Clarence, Ruth Ewan, Sally Hackett, Ilana Halperin, Chris Leslie, Tessa Lynch, Scott Myles, Katie Orton, Toby Paterson, Baldvin Ringsted, Matthew Arthur Williams, and Kate V Robertson.
Art Car Boot Sale is curated by a team of professionals, and offers a unique and accessible opportunity for people to talk to artists and purchase work directly from Glasgow’s internationally recognised contemporary art sector.
Patricia Fleming Gallery advocates for the representation of emerging artists, and is delighted to include recent Edinburgh College of Art graduate Leah Moodie in this year’s programme, who is now based in Glasgow and specialises in drawing and painting.
Patricia Fleming, Director of the event and gallery, said: “Glasgow is known for its DIY art culture and so we’re proud to present an alternative to the traditional art fair model by making buying/selling art accessible for both artists and audiences.
We’re excited to be delivering a snapshot of one of the most dynamic contemporary art scenes in Europe, and keeping a spotlight on Scotland.”
