Meghan Gallacher has become the first woman to enter the Scottish Conservative leadership contest.
Ms Gallacher is the third MSP to throw her hat into the ring in the race which follows Douglas Ross's announcement of his resignation during the general election campaign.
She joins Russell Findlay and Brian Whittle in bids to succeed Mr Ross. The winner will be unveiled on September 27.
Ms Gallacher, 32, is an MSP for Central Scotland MSP and has been deputy leader for over two years and is seen as one of Holyrood’s rising stars since entering parliament in 2021.
In a video posted on X/Twitter this morning, she said: "The next few weeks will be important in shaping the future of our party.
"Scotland knows what we stand against, but do they know what we stand for? This leadership election presents the opportunity for a reset, to renew our offering to the people of Scotland and to our membership who have stood by us, in good times, and the bad. We need to utilise our talents, build a stronger team, and look to the future."
Writing in the Scottish Express last month, she called for a party “reset” and said she could attract younger voters.
She said: “As a young working-class woman from Holytown, I have defied all odds being a proud Scottish Conservative who believes passionately in our United Kingdom.
“In 2017, I won a seat in Motherwell West for our Party, the first in decades, because my community had been failed by both SNP and Labour politicians.
"I showed them their preconceived stereotypes of a conservative simply wasn’t accurate.”
Supporters believe Ms Gallacher would represent a fresh direction for the party and members may hope she has a similar galvanising effect as Ruth Davidson who was just a few days short of her 33rd birthday when she became party leader in 2011.
The MSP described the general election result as a “bitter blow” with the Tories dropping from six to five seats in Scotland and finishing behind right wing rivals Reform UK in several constituencies.
She admitted the party was “unprepared” for the Reform “surge” while it relied too heavily on “a ‘notoindyref2’ campaign that no longer resonates with voters”. But she also said there was now a “chance to rebuild the party both internally and externally”.
