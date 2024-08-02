The Tattoo which runs alongside the fringe will be in the city until August 24, and celebrations got underway last night.

he Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo preview evening at Edinburgh Castle. (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)

Around 230,000 people are expected to attend performances at the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade with further global TV audience of 100 million.

More than 800 performers from over 50 countries are set to take part including talents from the USA, India, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and homegrown acts from around the UK.

Perfromers from over 50 countries will take part in this year's Tattoo (Image: Stripe Communications)

Michael Braithwaite, Creative Director at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “Journeys is a vibrant celebration of connection between peoples and cultures. As the Tattoo continues to evolve, so do the performers who light up the stage in August. I can’t wait for audiences to see the results of the hard work put in over the last year from everyone involved in the show. Audiences are in for a night to remember.

“Journeys merges the traditional military elements that the Tattoo is known and loved for, along with modern touches through creative projection, technology, costume design and music inspirations to create a truly impactful performance.”

This year's show is the 74th Tattoo and is called Journeys (Image: Stripe Communications)

READ MORE:

A preview was held at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade on Thursday 1 August to kick off Edinburgh Festival Season (Image: Stripe Communications)

The Edinburgh Castle Arena will play host to the stirring sounds of the Massed Pipes and Drums, the precision talents of the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard and the poise of the Tattoo Dancers. As well as welcoming US musical talents from The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes and the United States Sea Service Band – a tri-service band created especially for the 2024 Tattoo.

In a burst of energy and colour, Teamwork Arts India showcase The Rajasthani Bagpiper, The Bhangra Queens, and the Bollywood Ensemble, and Majesticks Drum Corps from Switzerland will dazzle with a display of precision drill.

Around 230,000 people are expected to attend performances at the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade with further global TV audience of 100 million. (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)

As Lead Service, the Royal Navy will take centre stage alongside the Royal Marines as The Massed Bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marines perform the National Anthem in a grand finale suitable for one of the greatest shows on earth.

The full line-up for 2024 includes:

The Massed Bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marines

Pipes and Drums of 1st Battalion Scots Guards

1st Battalion Irish Guards Drums and Pipes

Pipes and Drums of the Royal Gurkha Rifles

Combined Pipes and Drums of The Royal Tank Regiment and Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums

The Citadel Pipes and Drums

Australian Federal Police Pipes and Drums

Brisbane Boys’ College

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Pipes and Drums

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Dancers

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Fiddlers

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes

Majesticks Drum Corps

United States Sea Service Band

United States Navy Ceremonial Guard

Teamwork Arts India.

(Image: Jane Barlow/PA)

(Image: Jane Barlow/PA)