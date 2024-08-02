Thousands gathered in the Scottish Capital last night as festival season was officially launched.
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo previewed on Thursday evening at Edinburgh Castle, while the Edinburgh Festival Fringe officially launched today, and will run until August 26 with more than 3,600 shows with artists from 58 different countries.
The Tattoo which runs alongside the fringe will be in the city until August 24, and celebrations got underway last night.
Around 230,000 people are expected to attend performances at the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade with further global TV audience of 100 million.
More than 800 performers from over 50 countries are set to take part including talents from the USA, India, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and homegrown acts from around the UK.
Michael Braithwaite, Creative Director at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “Journeys is a vibrant celebration of connection between peoples and cultures. As the Tattoo continues to evolve, so do the performers who light up the stage in August. I can’t wait for audiences to see the results of the hard work put in over the last year from everyone involved in the show. Audiences are in for a night to remember.
“Journeys merges the traditional military elements that the Tattoo is known and loved for, along with modern touches through creative projection, technology, costume design and music inspirations to create a truly impactful performance.”
READ MORE:
- Locations times and dates for Edinburgh Fringe road closures
- Edinburgh Festival Fringe begins with more than 3,600 shows on offer
- Six whisky bars to visit during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe
The Edinburgh Castle Arena will play host to the stirring sounds of the Massed Pipes and Drums, the precision talents of the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard and the poise of the Tattoo Dancers. As well as welcoming US musical talents from The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes and the United States Sea Service Band – a tri-service band created especially for the 2024 Tattoo.
In a burst of energy and colour, Teamwork Arts India showcase The Rajasthani Bagpiper, The Bhangra Queens, and the Bollywood Ensemble, and Majesticks Drum Corps from Switzerland will dazzle with a display of precision drill.
As Lead Service, the Royal Navy will take centre stage alongside the Royal Marines as The Massed Bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marines perform the National Anthem in a grand finale suitable for one of the greatest shows on earth.
The full line-up for 2024 includes:
- The Massed Bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marines
- Pipes and Drums of 1st Battalion Scots Guards
- 1st Battalion Irish Guards Drums and Pipes
- Pipes and Drums of the Royal Gurkha Rifles
- Combined Pipes and Drums of The Royal Tank Regiment and Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry
- The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums
- The Citadel Pipes and Drums
- Australian Federal Police Pipes and Drums
- Brisbane Boys’ College
- Royal Canadian Mounted Police Pipes and Drums
- The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Dancers
- The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Fiddlers
- The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes
- Majesticks Drum Corps
- United States Sea Service Band
- United States Navy Ceremonial Guard
- Teamwork Arts India.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel