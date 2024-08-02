A brand new service station and Co-op store has opened in Glasgow, forming part of a new franchise agreement between the convenience retailer and the petrol forecourt business, EG On The Move.
Nitshill Services – located at the Nitshill Interchange - is the first to launch in Scotland following the announcement of a new franchise agreement with Co-op and EG On The Move.
The 24-hour services also includes electric vehicle charging, with the Co-op convenience store offering a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials; prepared sandwiches and food-to-go; Fairtrade products, self-serving Starbucks coffee; flowers, car care products; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.
A soft plastic recycle unit is available in store to enable the community to recycle harder to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.
The food service offer at the site will also include a branch of Greggs and Starbucks coffee.
Fiona Air, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We have had a great response. It is very exciting to be opening a brand new store located on this state-of-the art services, which combines Co-op’s convenience expertise with EG On The Move’s petrol forecourt business. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.”
Martin Rogers, Director of Partnership Development, Co-op, said: We are delighted to be working with EG On The Move, our second forecourt partner, helping us achieve our ambitious plans in this exciting sector. We look forward to further growing our franchise business, working with partners of pedigree to bring Co-op products and membership to more communities, creating more value for our member-owners.”
Zuber Issa, CEO, EG On The Move, said: “EG On The Move is an acknowledged petrol forecourt and convenience retail destination operator, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Co-op to roll out their new convenience store formats.
"Following on from this seven-store trial, we look forward to working with Co-op to consider other locations across the network. Co-op is a well-established convenience operator, respected in the market and a recognised consumer brand, and this partnership not only promises to enhance our convenience store offer but it will also ensure our customers have access to exceptional fuel retail services including EV charging, a wide choice of essential and premium grocery and merchandise along with an enjoyable foodservice experience.”
Forming part of Co-op’s wider franchise growth plans, the new Co-op store is the third of seven across the UK to launch – and the first in Scotland - as part of the initial trial with EG On The Move, with the potential to expand in the future.
