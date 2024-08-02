The collision happened around 4:20 pm on Thursday 1 August involving a blue Volvo V60 car, a grey Mazda 3 car, and a white Scania tanker.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and two women, aged 23 and 36 were taken to the hospital by ambulance while the 11-year-old girl was taken via air ambulance.

There were no life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Scaia, a 38-year-old man was uninjured.

The road was closed for around 5 hours and eventually re-opened at 10 pm on Thursday night.

Police Scotland is now appealing for video footage to assist the investigation.

Sergeant Gary Muir said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

“If you were in the area at the time and have information, including dash-cam, that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2612 of 1 August, 2024.