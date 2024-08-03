The latest report from Scotland’s Census 2022 - on household demographics and migration - found that there were 2,509,300 households on Census Day with at least one usual resident. This is up 136,500 (5.8%) from the 2011 census.



The data reveals that there were over half a million (553,200) people aged 55+ were living alone in 2022, and 40.600 more people aged 55-64 living alone than in 2011.

There were also increases in people living alone among the 65 to 74 and 75 and over age groups.

Age Scotland's, Chief Executive, Katherine Crawford, said: “With a rapidly ageing population and over half a million over 55s living alone, Scotland must plan much more effectively and efficiently to meet the needs of older people today and in the future. This has long been the trend, but nowhere near enough action has been taken to accept it and deliver what is needed.

“It’s vital that older people in Scotland are supported to live well and independently for as long as possible in their own home. Access to high quality health and social care, accessible and energy efficient housing, transport, local amenities and secure income all play a key role in supporting them to do so."

The latest report from Scotland’s Census 2022 showed that, on average, over 55s were as likely to live alone in 2022 as they were a decade earlier (around one in three) , meaning that the increase in people living alone was driven by the rise in the overall number of older people from 2011.

In terms of council areas, Na h-Eileanan Siar (13.7%), Argyll & Bute (13.4%) and Inverclyde (12.5%) had the largest percentage of their population aged 55 and over and living alone.

Most of the increase in people living alone was in older age groups

Ms Crawford added: "As our population continues to age, many more people are likely to need support for longer periods of their lives.

"But, with lengthy waiting times and too many older people already unable to access the care they need, services have been stretched far beyond their limits – as evidenced by ongoing cutbacks due to restricted council budgets. It’s vital that we see the reform and investment needed to ensure everyone receives the level of care they need and deserve both now and in the future.



“The number of people living with dementia is expected to rise in coming years, so it’s important that the support and services available to them, and the growing number of unpaid carers, also improve.

"Many older people are stuck living in unsuitable accommodation and unable to move or downsize if they wish. Providing more affordable, accessible and adaptable, energy-efficient homes would allow people to continue living independently in the community they call home and where all of their connections are. The Scottish Government, local councils and housebuilders really need to get together and crack this.

“This would also represent a vital step in tackling loneliness and isolation, particularly for those living alone, as an increase in suitable homes in small developments within existing communities would ensure older people can be close to the services, friends and activities they rely on and enjoy.”

In response, Kaukab Stewart, Minister for Equalities, said: “The Scottish Government recognises that Social Isolation and Loneliness is a vital public health issue.

“That is why we launched our social isolation and loneliness fund, providing £3.8 million over the next three years to organisations that help people to connect with one another in our communities.

“We will continue to work with our partners to deliver the actions set out in our strategy for tackling loneliness, ‘A Connected Scotland’.”