The bridge is being created under a redevelopment framework for the city and is receiving joint funding from the UK and Scottish Governments through the £1.13bn Glasgow City Region City Deal.

It is expected to lead to the creation of new jobs because of its position linking communities and businesses.

The bridge will span the Clyde from Water Row in Govan to Pointhouse Quay in Partick, and is part of the Clyde Waterfront and West End Innovation Quarter project, a collaboration between the council and the University of Glasgow.

It aims to drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth and tackle physical and social deprivation within waterfront communities.

It will be one of the largest opening footbridges in Europe with the bridge deck 115m long and a rotating central span of 68m.

The crossing will cater for cyclists and pedestrians, with an 8m wide deck and step-free access for wheelchairs and buggies.

A spokesman for the council said an autumn opening date for the bridge will be announced soon.

Co-op opens first store in Scotland with petrol forecourt

A new service station and Co-op store has opened in Glasgow, forming part of a new franchise agreement between the convenience retailer and the petrol forecourt business, EG On The Move.

Nitshill Services – located at the Nitshill Interchange - is the first to launch in Scotland following the announcement of the agreement with Co-op and EG On The Move.

Government cuts £800m funding for new Edinburgh University supercomputer

The new Labour Government has shelved £1.3 billion of “unfunded” investment for UK tech and AI projects promised by the previous Conservative government.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said no new funding for the programmes had been allocated in the previous government’s spending plans, and therefore will not be taken forward.