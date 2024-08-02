A drone has captured footage of a new bridge across the River Clyde in its final stages of completion.
The video shows how the £30m Govan-Partick swing bridge will look in operation as it undergoes tests.
The bridge is being created under a redevelopment framework for the city and is receiving joint funding from the UK and Scottish Governments through the £1.13bn Glasgow City Region City Deal.
It is expected to lead to the creation of new jobs because of its position linking communities and businesses.
The bridge will span the Clyde from Water Row in Govan to Pointhouse Quay in Partick, and is part of the Clyde Waterfront and West End Innovation Quarter project, a collaboration between the council and the University of Glasgow.
It aims to drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth and tackle physical and social deprivation within waterfront communities.
It will be one of the largest opening footbridges in Europe with the bridge deck 115m long and a rotating central span of 68m.
The crossing will cater for cyclists and pedestrians, with an 8m wide deck and step-free access for wheelchairs and buggies.
A spokesman for the council said an autumn opening date for the bridge will be announced soon.
