It will bring to an end four decades of operation and would come after it was hoped that the wildly delayed and over-budget MV Glen Sannox would finally begin operations to and from Arran.

MV Hebridean Isles certification expires on November 21, meaning she will be removed from service by that date.

CalMac expect her to exit active service in mid-November, allowing time to travel to a recycling facility before her certification expires.

The ferry operator said that given her age and general condition, significant works had already been identified for overhaul were she to enter it.

This, plus the requirement for a mandatory five-year survey, meant the vessel would have spent a large period in drydock, certainly missing the bulk of the winter timetable.

It comes as the vessel was taken out of service once again on Thursday due to an issue with her bow thruster. She berthed at Troon overnight, where divers were unable to find the source of the problem.

Further investigations were due on Friday.

But CalMac say the issue is not linked to the decision to dispose of the vessel.

CalMac said: "The vessel, which is one of the oldest in the CalMac fleet, has served west coast communities with distinction since her maiden voyage in December 1985.

"Affectionally known as the ‘Heb Isles’, she has primarily served Islay in recent years."

They said the first of four new major vessels being built in Turkey, MV Isle of Islay, will operate the route when she enters service later this year.

A second vessel, MV Loch Indaal, will serve Islay from early 2025.

CalMac said works are ongoing to upgrade Kennacraig port on the mainland, and Port Askaig on Islay, in preparation for the new vessels arriving.

The ferry operator said it will increase vehicle and freight capacity on the route by almost 40%.

Craig Ramsay, CalMac’s fleet management Ddrector, said: “MV Hebridean Isles’ planned disposal marks the latest step in a period of significant change for CalMac, which will see the rapid modernisation of our fleet of major vessels by 2026.

"In providing an update on her disposal now, we’re aiming to provide certainty to our communities and customers ahead of winter.

“Vessels become a part of the fabric of the island communities they serve, and CalMac colleagues and islanders, particularly on Islay, will be sorry to see the Heb Isles exit the fleet after a long period of service. That’s why we are keen to mark her departure in some form come November.”

It has been confirmed that the latest target for the handover of Glen Sannox from nationalised shipyard firm Ferguson Marine for use by CalMac will not be until the week beginning August 19 at the earliest after further problems and delays.

But once handed over, there will be period of two months where CalMac prepare the vessel to accommodate passengers. The summer timetable ends on October 20.

After the last in a long series of rescheduling surfaced at the end of April meant that it was due to be handed over in July, wellbeing economy secretary Màiri McAllan said she believed it would be the last in the wake of the appointment of new interim Ferguson Marine chief executive John Petticrew.

The latest three week delay is because of issues with the so-called green dual fuel system.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of the state-owned ferry and port owner Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited , said: “Our plan to bring six new major vessels to the network by the end of 2025 is well underway, and with two of them headed for the Islay route, it’s time to retire the Hebridean Isles. She’s been one of the most flexible vessels on the network, having served almost every route at some point in her distinguished career."