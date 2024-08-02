Motorcyclist deaths in Scotland have increased by 80 per cent this year, and Police Scotland have launched plans to improve rider safety.
A motorcyclist course that gives tips on better riding will be available across the country this month and next in an effort to curb the rising number of fatalities on the country's roads involving motorcycles.
Officers say there is a ‘harsh reality’ behind Scotland’s road deaths, and bike riders are at the forefront of it. The concerns come as figures show motorcyclist deaths are up 80 per cent compared to 2023. Ten riders died in 2023, while 18 have already lost their lives in various incidents by August 2024.
Now alongside road safety partners, Police Scotland is holding courses to help motorcyclists as part of a ‘holistic’ approach which also includes educating other drives in an attempt to reduce the number of collisions.
The courses will be lead by police motorcyclists and accompanied by an observer from the Institute of Advance Motorists. It will look at key risk factors and provide riders with the knowledge and skills to be safer.
The course was originally launched in 2018, but riders are now actively being encouraged to take part due to the recent spike in fatal incidents.
Inspector Ally Johnson, head of Police Scotland’s Motorcycle Unit, said: “The course is about engaging with motorcyclists and helping them make better decisions to improve their riding.
“This isn’t about taking the fun out of riding a bike. The course is run by motorcyclists, for motorcyclists.
“On a daily basis we also speak to other road users and highlight campaigns to encourage drivers to look out for motorcyclists, especially at corners and junctions.
“The harsh reality is people are dying on Scotland’s roads and we need everyone to play their part to help us improve road safety.
“I would encourage people to come along, speak to us and try the course for yourself.”
The Herald has reported a number of the recent deaths involving motorcyclists in recent weeks, as riders look to get out and enjoy the best of the summer weather.
Three people died following a crash with two motorbikes in the Scottish Borders on Sunday 28 July; a 37-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 23-year-old woman who all died at the scene.
The A83 road near Loch Gilphead was closed for around seven hours the same day after a crash involving a white Ducati.
Emergency services attended and the rider, a 29-year-old woman, who was riding with a three other motorcyclists, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Earlier in July on Tuesday 9, another motorcyclist died. A 55-year-old man riding a BMW F650 collided with a tractor on the B9136 road in Moray.
The spate of deaths in July prompted Police Scotland to meet with Transport Scotland to analyse the incidents as all parties urged "every driver and road user to think about their behaviour on the road" amidst investigations into the incidents.
Now, the one-day Rider Refinement course will offer eight sessions between August and October in Glenrothes and Renfrewshire.
The course launched in the north of Scotland in 2018, and was extended to the East in 2023, and for the first time will come to the west this year.
Officers say the previous course received positive feedback from riders who changed their riding style and improved their skills as a result of attending.
The course involves demonstration rides, observed rides with feedback from officers, vehicle examination checks of riders’ bikes and safety checks that should be carried out before any journey.
Priority will be given to those living in central belt of Scotland, and those wishing to participate are required to hold a full cat A or A2 licence. Each session will last a full day with lunch provided and costs £40. Anyone wishing to attend can find details to enrol on Police Scotland’s website.
The dates the course will be running are:
East, Glenrothes Police Station
Saturday 17th August
Saturday 28th September
Sunday 20th October
West, Donald Malcolm Heritage Centre in Linwood
Sunday 11th August
Monday 2nd September
Sunday 15th September
Saturday 5th October
Thursday 17th October
