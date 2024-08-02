The 37-year-old retired from professional tennis after losing out in the quarter-final of the men’s doubles at the Olympics alongside partner Dan Evans. They had fought hard to reach this stage having had impressive victories over Japan and Belgium.

He is already viewed as one of Scotland’s greatest ever sportspeople and now a motion is being set for the Scottish Government to honour him in parliament.

As part of the motion, the Dunblane star’s achievements were laid out and they include three Grand Slam titles, including two Wimbledon’s, and two Olympic Gold medals. Ms Regan has now called on cross part support across the parliament to back the government bringing forward plans to ‘suitably honour’ Murray’s legacy.

Alba say this could include long lasting investment in the next generation of young tennis players. They say they have long advocated for free access to sports facilities for Scotland’s youngsters and are hopefully Murray will be an inspiration to the next generation regardless of whether they want to enter sport or have fun and live a healthier life.

The motion from Ms Regan says: “The Parliament offers its thanks to Sir Andy Murray on his retirement from tennis, Parliament congratulates his unprecedented career record which it understands includes: 1001 singles matches; 739 victories; 105 top 10 wins; 46 ATP titles; 41 weeks as World No. 1; 29 wins over the “Big 3”; 14 Masters 1000 titles; 11 Grand Slam finals; 3 Grand Slam titles; and 2 Olympic Gold medals, further it is noted that not only was Sir Andy Murray a champion on the court but also a supportive influence to young players off the court and one of the leading supporters of pay equality for women in tennis.

“The Scottish Parliament calls on the Scottish Government to mark the career of Sir Andy Murray and the positive impact he has had on Scottish society by bringing forward a suitable proposal to parliament to honour his achievements and legacy.”