Visitors have to wait for their first glimpse of the fast-moving feline though.

Keepers at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) are giving Cleo a chance to get used to her new surroundings, but they hope visitors will be able to see her soon.

It is the first time for 24 years the zoo has been home to the large cat, which is classified as vulnerable in the wild, and they are hoping to get another cheetah to keep her company soon.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Zoo welcomes birth of world's smallest deer fawn

Alison Maclean, carnivore team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “Welcoming cheetahs back to the zoo after 24 years is wonderful.

“The species is vulnerable to extinction in the wild and we are hopeful we can bring in another cheetah soon to live with Cleo.”

In celebration of Cleo’s arrival the RZSS has announced a fundraising prize draw campaign, with one winner being given the chance to meet Cleo up close, as well as being able to feed a choice of other animals at the zoo.

Ms Maclean explained: “Every entry into our prize draw helps our charity create a world where nature is protected, valued and loved, and offers a fantastic personalised opportunity to experience the zoo and our animals.”

To enter the competition visit crowdfunder.co.uk/p/cheetah-and-friends-prize.