Property agent CBRE, which is marketing the site on behalf of Nynas UK, said it may suit a variety of uses. The secure site is predominantly concreted throughout and sits adjacent to the Port of Dundee with multiple access points to the A92. The development site may suit a variety of uses.

The development site is next to the proposed Eden Project, which promises to transform the former gasworks on East Dock Street into a “beacon for regeneration and green tourism”.

The £130 million project has secured planning permission from the city council and is set to be transformed into a green tourism attraction. It will comprise "world-class horticulture and immersive experiences for visitors".

Craig Semple, director at CBRE Scotland said: “This is an excellent opportunity to add to Dundee’s landscape. The city is benefitting greatly from investment and development, especially along the £1 billion waterfront redevelopment, and more recently the exciting announcement of the Eden Project securing planning permission on East Dock Street. We are anticipating good interest in the site and look forward to discussing opportunities with prospective buyers.”