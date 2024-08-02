Bosses say it will provide an intensive wraparound transition support service to care-experienced people aged 16 to 26 who require an alternative housing solution.

The support will include the provision of transitional accommodation where Barnardo’s will provide young people with the skills needed to make the move from living in care to living independently in a community.

Linda McCann, Children’s Services Manager at Barnardo’s Scotland, said: “We know that there is a clear connection between care experience and homelessness, and, until now, there has been no dedicated youth housing support service within South Lanarkshire Council.

“As a result, for many care-experienced young people – some of whom have multiple and complex needs – it’s clear further support is necessary.

“Statistics tell us that even when these young people do manage to move into a tenancy some do not manage to maintain their tenancy. But Barnardo’s now has the funding required to provide a transition support service within South Lanarkshire to help care-experienced young people who require an alternative housing solution to what is currently available to them.

“We will provide the safety net of a dedicated member of staff (for as long as it takes) who will be a single point of contact for the young person and support them to transition to independence. This stickability and relationship building is key.”

“Young people have told us that they find it difficult to organise utilities, attend appointments, decorate, budget, and keep their house clean and safe.”

The new service is funded by and will operate in partnership with South Lanarkshire Council Housing & Social Work and The National Lottery Community Fund.

The South Lanarkshire Futures project will cost around £133,272 and was provided from a wider fund of £17m by the National Lottery which distributed the cash to more than 500 projects across Scotland.

Kate Still, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be able to support this new service thanks to funding raised by National Lottery players.

“Through our funding, we aim to help young people thrive by providing access to trusted adults, enriching activities, and community connections, ensuring they have the power to shape their own futures.”

In the past year, Barnardo’s has provided essential support to more than 11,500 children, young people, parents, and carers in Scotland through 150-plus specialised community-based services and partnerships across the country.

The charity also runs a similar youth housing programme in North Lanarkshire, called ‘Positive Destinations’, which bosses say has proven successful so far.

One of the young people supported by the scheme, who wished to remain said: “The reception flat has everything in it I could want, and it feels safe, so I have a space to get my head together.

“And it’s central to social work and health and in a good area so I feel like I can get what I’ve needed. It’s been nice to have everyone linked into this house to progress my health and housing situation.”