Scottish Labour has accused the SNP of letting Scotland’s roads crumble as it was revealed that Scotland’s road repair backlog has risen to £2.56 billion.
Figures obtained by Freedom of Information requests found the estimated cost of the fixing the country's local roads in 2024 has risen to at least £2,562,057,538, despite four councils not providing data.
Scottish Labour transport spokesperson Alex Rowley said years of “brutal” cuts to local authorities' budgets by the Scottish Government, which have hit non ringfenced policy areas, such as transport, particularly hard.
“Under the SNP, Scotland’s roads have been left to crumble and drivers are paying the price," he said.
“Scotland’s pothole-ridden roads are a damning symbol of SNP failure and a daily reminder of how badly this government has hollowed out council budgets.
“The SNP must end the brutal cuts to councils and deliver for the communities across Scotland being so badly let down by this out-of-touch SNP government.”
East Dunbartonshire had the most expensive backlog with repairs estimated to cost £598m; those in Dumfries and Galloway, Highland and the Borders, were expected to cost £253m, £233m and £123m respectively, while the cost of repairing roads in Glasgow was estimated to be £104m.
The four councils which did not provide information were Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverclyde and East Dunbartonshire.
In May, the public spending watchdog the Accounts Commission warned Scotland's councils will need to take ever tougher decisions in the coming years to balance their budgets.
The body said most of the extra Scottish Government money that local authorities had been given was ringfenced for particular policies and pay.
Derek Yule, of the Accounts Commission, said at the time it was getting harder for councils to do more with less.
"They have to find and then deliver significant levels of savings to address budget gaps," he said.
"Fully engaging with local people and being clear about the different and difficult budget choices is vital, whilst understanding the impacts on the most vulnerable."
Council body Cosla said a "real and meaningful" solution was needed to deal with a long-term issue of underfunding but the Scottish Government said it had made record funding available to local authorities this year.
Minister for employment and investment Tom Arthur pointed to Chancellor Rachel Reeves's announcement last week of £22 billion cuts to be made to public spending as he hit back at Scottish Labour.
First Minister John Swinney said the announcement move will see reductions to the Scottish Government's budget.
“Just this week, the UK Labour Government announced £22 billion of cuts to public spending that will see millions wiped from the Scottish Government’s budget to deliver key services," said Mr Arthur.
“With no sense of irony, the Labour party are now making spending demands, despite so far failing to inform the Scottish Government on the full extent this latest wave of austerity will have on Scotland’s budget.
“In these challenging times, people rightly expect serious discussion and co-operation between political parties – it’s time for Labour in Scotland to step up to the plate."
