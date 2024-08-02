Operation Summer City launched on Friday, 2 August, to coincide with the beginning of The Festival and will be in effect for the duration of the four-week event, which includes the Fringe, Book Festival, Art Festival, and Film Festival.

It’s as Edinburgh’s population gets set to double to around one million people throughout August. Officers will be out in high numbers to engage with the visitors and ensure public safety.

Officers from areas outside the city are being called in to assist with the operation and will be working with local police in Edinburgh. National and specialist departments within Police Scotland will also be deployed to provide additional support and assistance.

Throughout Operation Summer City, Edinburgh Division’s social media channels will be used to offer a range of advice and guidance aimed at keeping people safe.

READ MORE:

Edinburgh Festival Fringe begins with more than 3,500 shows on offer

Pictures: Tattoo performance kicks off Edinburgh Festivals

Police launch course to address ‘harsh reality’ of Scotland’s bike deaths

Chief Inspector Paul Gillespie from Edinburgh Division said: “Edinburgh during the Festival is one of the most exciting places in the entire world and we want to ensure all of those enjoying the festivities remain safe throughout.

“Over one million people will be within the Capital throughout August and those visiting the city-centre can expect to see a high-visibility police presence who are happy to speak with the public to address any issues they may have, as well as to respond to any reports of crime arising.

“To enhance our presence and ability to respond to any incidents occurring, we will have our mobile police station set up in Cockburn Street and anyone wishing to speak face-to-face with an officer is welcome to drop-in during the station’s opening hours.

“We want everyone to have an enjoyable, memorable and safe Festival and rest assured, we are doing everything we can to maintain Edinburgh’s status as one of Europe’s safest cities to live, work and visit.”

The public should follow Police Scotland Edinburgh Division on Facebook and @PSOSEdinburgh on Twitter to view messages.