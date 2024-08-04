In addition 562 homes are being built on the old Dalmarnock Power Station site nearby.

SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston John Mason said: “Ten years on from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and it is clear it has left a positive legacy on the east end of Glasgow.

“From the athletes village site alone 700 homes were brought into use, of which 400 properties are available for social rent, and with over 100 more coming in the near future.

"With the addition of the 562 homes being built on the old Dalmarnock Power Station site that is well over 1,000 new homes as a result of the Commonwealth Games.

"This development has significantly regenerated the area, bringing significant social and economic benefits to this part of Glasgow. The legacy of the Glasgow Commonwealth games is one which we should all be proud of.”

Last month it was revealed that almost 11,000 long term empty homes have been brought back into use since 2010.

The figure was released by the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership (SEHP), an initiative funded by the Scottish Government which also found that a record 1,875 of long term empty properties were put into new use in 2023-24 taking the total number of homes returned to use to 10,889 since the partnership began.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville declared a national housing emergency in May and ten local authorities including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife, Argyll and Bute and West Lothian - have made declarations for their areas.

The announcement from Ms Somerville during a Labour-led debate though was criticised by opposition parties as it came months after ministers cut £200m from the government's affordable housing budget.

Releasing the figures Tahmina Nizam, national manager for the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership, said: “The impact of the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership and empty homes officers across the country was recognised in the independent audit of empty homes work published by the Scottish Government last year.

"It is demonstrated again by the figures in the report we have published today. With more local authorities declaring housing emergencies over the past few months and the Scottish Government itself declaring a housing emergency in May, we know that bringing empty homes back into use will play a crucial part in meeting housing demand locally and nationally."

The Commonwealth Games Village was a joint promotion between Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government for the purpose of constructing an athletes’ village for the 20th Commonwealth Games, which took place in Glasgow in 2014.

The two partners provided £425m towards the overall cost of the Commonwealth Games, including the development of the athletes’ accommodation.

The council led on a programme of major capital projects for the sporting venues and the village.

Both the Scottish Government and the council also had long-term legacy plans which included helping the Games to meet the city’s housing strategy.

A report by the Scottish Land Commission, a public body set up by the Scottish Government to examine land use and ownership, noted the long term value of the athletes' village project.

It said: "It demonstrates how a public interest led development approach and wider regenerational activities can shape a new market and place where none existed before. This case also demonstrates the importance of an active land policy and master planned approach."

The report said the first residents moved in at the beginning of 2015, just a few months after the Games concluded.

And it added: "All 300 private market homes sold within a period of 18 months. Selling 300 homes over 18 months in an area with a largely unproven market demonstrates that development at the right scale, with the right promotion and wider regenerational influences can create consumer confidence and reshape a market where it has previously failed."

